Meet Pete Carroll's coaching staff: The reunions

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally put together their full coaching staff under new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Carroll said in his introductory press conference that the group of coaches would be from a combination of places, and he followed through on that promise. Not only did he let go of a few popular assistants, but he kept coaches from the Raiders' previous staff and added some that he has never worked with before. The following coaches, however, were signed because of their previous relationships with coach Carroll.

Greg Olson (QBs coach)

Raiders fans should recognize Olson's name from his two previous tenures as the team's offensive coordinator. Olson landed with Carroll on the Seahawks' staff as a quarterbacks coach after his second stint with the Raiders under Jon Gruden and now he'll hold the same position for Las Vegas in 2025.

He has worked with great quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and even Drew Brees when he was in college at Purdue. Olson should be able to help any young quarterback that the Raiders add this offseason.

Brennan Carroll (Offensive line/run game coordinator)

Brennan Carroll is the son of Pete Carroll and will serve as both the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He has had successful stops at the University of Miami (FL), University of Arizona and University of Washington as both an offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and wide receivers or tight ends coach.

He has also coached extensively under his father before both at the University of Southern California and for the Seattle Seahawks. Make no mistake about it, Brennan Carroll can coach, he is not just on the staff because he is the coach's son.

Nate Carroll (Asst. QBs)

Nate Carroll is the younger of Pete Carroll's two sons now on the staff for the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked for the Seahawks for 13 years before standing on his own two feet and leaving for the Panthers when Dave Canales took the job.

Now, after a successful stint as the Panthers' passing game coordinator, he returns to the Raiders under his father's guidance once again as Greg Olson's assistant with the quarterbacks. He has worked with players like Russell Wilson, Bryce Young and Geno Smith, so he should know a thing or two about coaching quarterbacks.

Other connected assistant coaches

Andy Dickerson (Asst. offensive line)

John Glenn (Linebackers)

Matt Capurro (SVP - Coaching operations)