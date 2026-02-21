Mel Kiper Jr. explains why Raiders may 'strike gold' with Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a revolving door at quarterback since benching Derek Carr in 2022. In the 53 games since, Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, Brian Hoyer, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, Geno Smith, and Kenny Pickett have all made at least one start.

While part of the fanbase was ready for the Carr era to come to an end, the hope was that the organization would have a backup plan prepared or an upgrade in mind. Instead, Las Vegas has gone just 15-38 in the time since moving on from the long-time starting quarterback.

After years of winning meaningless games to end the season, the Raiders will finally have a chance to land a franchise signal-caller, securing the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. The consensus is that they will take Fernando Mendoza, a move that Mel Kiper Jr. expects to pay off for the Silver and Black.

Raiders fans will want to hear Mel Kiper Jr.'s comments on Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza checked all the boxes that he could during the final season of his college career, leading the Indiana Hoosiers to their first-ever national title and winning the Heisman Trophy. Despite his success, several pundits have suggested that the Raiders should trade the pick.

But ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, and he is certainly not one of them.

"He did everything that you needed to do to solidify that (No. 1) spot," Kiper Jr. said. "It's all about Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak and the Raiders. Lucky, fortunate to have that first pick and have a quarterback that's worthy of being that high a pick and being a franchise quarterback like we're expecting Fernando Mendoza to be. ... For Raider Nation, be happy. In the AFC, particularly in that division, ... to get a guy like this for Klint Kubiak, you struck gold here. This kid is an outstanding, outstanding prospect."

Kiper Jr. added that it is ridiculous to suggest that Mendoza isn't worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick. He also addressed the growing claims that the Raiders aren't ready for a quarterback, due to the state of the rest of their roster.

"Teams picking first usually aren't ready to win right away, anyway. That's why they're picking first," Kiper Jr. stated.

Kiper Jr. referenced Peyton Manning, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence as quarterbacks who joined struggling franchises and turned them around after being selected first overall. He noted that it is up to the team to build the offensive line and fortify the talent around Mendoza.

RELATED: Raiders' missing piece in run game is staring John Spytek in the face in FA

Not only do the Raiders have ample draft capital and salary cap space to bolster the offensive line, but Kiper Jr. also pointed out that Las Vegas already has two key pieces in place in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The long-time ESPN draft analyst also shared a lofty prediction for Mendoza, comparing him to Peyton Manning coming out of college. He pointed to the mindset, instincts, intelligence, and arm talent of the Hoosiers' star.

The Athletic's draft expert, Dane Brugler, also labeled the pick as a 'no-brainer' during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

"Fernando is already looking for real estate in Vegas. That's as a no-brainer for the Raiders as we've seen No. 1 picks in recent years... There's no mystery here," Brugler wrote. "You just don't pass on a guy when there's one right in front of you."

Brugler's comments should allow Raiders fans to rest amid ongoing suggestions that Las Vegas should trade out of the pick. Of course, Mendoza has a long way to go before proving Kiper Jr.'s comparison to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time to be correct.

Still, Raider Nation should take solace in the fact that the organization finally appears to be on the verge of landing a franchise quarterback.