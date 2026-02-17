Mike Florio just resuscitated the Jim Schwartz to Raiders rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders are banking on youthful innovation and a fresh perspective this offseason, as none of head coach Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, or defensive coordinator Rob Leonard are even 40 years old yet. Each of them is holding their title for the first time as well.

Many felt that, with a first-time head coach from an offensive background in Kubiak, Las Vegas should bring in an experienced defensive coordinator. Jim Schwartz, who just had a falling out with the Cleveland Browns, was the name that much of Raider Nation latched on to. And for good reason.

But Kubiak and John Spytek promoted Leonard, and Schwartz's rights still belong to the Browns, as he was not fired, but rather, he resigned. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, however, does not think that the door is closed on Schwartz finding his way to Las Vegas.

Mike Florio still believes Raiders could hire Jim Schwartz in some capacity

Florio reported on Saturday, shortly before the Raiders hired Leonard, that Schwartz was still a possibility for the defensive coordinator job, as the two sides apparently wanted each other. Florio isn't backing down, as he said again on Monday that Schwartz could still come, but in a different role.

"Now, based upon the people I've talked to since Rob Leonard was promoted to defensive coordinator -- I've heard different opinions about this. But there is still a belief, and really, it's not all that crazy to think that Schwarz could still end up with the Raiders," Florio said. "Assistant head coach defense, senior defensive assistant, something. They could still try to land him if and when the Browns release his rights. ... So, it's just something I'm going to keep an eye on. I don't know what's going to happen, but I think it would be foolish to not keep an eye on this because there's just enough there to make you say, 'Is this really over? Is this really done? Are the Browns playing checkers while Jim Schwartz is playing chess?' Let's see how it plays out. I'd be surprised, though, if he willingly sits out the entire 2026 season without pay."

It would confound reason for Schwartz, 59, to sit out the entire year after gunning so hard last month for the vacant head coaching job in Cleveland. He clearly wants to coach, but doesn't want to be with the Browns, so if the two sides can work things out, the Raiders could sorely use his leadership.

RELATED: John Spytek's free agency plan for Raiders is just what the doctor ordered

Leonard may very well be fine standing on his own two feet, but it never hurts to have that veteran voice in the building. Mike Macdonald had that in Seattle with Leslie Frazier, and Kubiak has that in Las Vegas with Mike McCoy. Leonard could use one, and Schwartz would fit the bill.

Now, it's hard to figure out the tie between Schwartz and anyone in the Raiders' building. The best connection I can think of is that Schwartz was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles when Anthony Patch, now in the Las Vegas front office, was there.

Schwartz also coached against Klint's dad, Gary, for a long time in the NFL. But that doesn't feel like an iron-clad relationship. Regardless of the root of these reports linking Schwartz to the Raiders, nobody in the building or fanbase should complain if he's brought along in any capacity.

After hiring Leonard, the Schwartz to Las Vegas dream died. But Florio has just resuscitated that dream, albeit in a different way.