Mystery player in Cowboys' reported offer for Raiders' Maxx Crosby revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders never really wanted to trade Maxx Crosby, but the superstar pass rusher reportedly expressed his wishes to be dealt in private on multiple occasions since the end of the 2025 NFL season. And, as Howie Roseman taught him, John Spytek listened to every offer.

Obviously, the Raiders ended up sending Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a blockbuster trade that never was, choosing the AFC North foe's trade package over several others. The next best offer, according to reports, came from the Dallas Cowboys: A first and second-rounder, and a player.

But which player?

Depending on who it was, that might have changed how Las Vegas fans viewed the respective offers on the table for Crosby. Two first-round picks was certainly appealing, but a player that moves the needle would have been a fun and perhaps more surefire addition.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz just revealed that the player was defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Cowboys reportedly offered Osa Odighizuwa to Raiders in Maxx Crosby contract

Odighizuwa was traded from the Cowboys the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday evening in exchange for a third-round pick. Schultz revealed, in the aftermath of that trade, that Odighizuwa was that mystery player involved in the Dallas offer.

"Sources say the #Cowboys discussed trading Osa Odighizuwa to the #Raiders in a package for Maxx Crosby last week before the deal ended up in Baltimore," Schultz reported.

Based on what Odighizuwa was just traded for, fans can essentially look at the Cowboys' package as a first, second and third-round pick, in terms of value. Obviously, Odighizuwa is a more known commodity than a third-rounder, but it's not like he's a top-of-the-line starter.

Last year, he got buried on the depth chart behind Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. And although sitting behind those two elite players doesn't make Odighizuwa undesirable on its face, it says a lot that Dallas felt the need to go out and find upgrades at the position.

Yes, Odighizuwa would be an upgrade for the Raiders' defensive line, or at least another solid rotational piece. But for as strong as he is as a pass-rusher, Odighizuwa isn't exactly as adept against the run. He wouldn't have been an every-down player in Las Vegas; that's for sure.

In the end, John Spytek did take the best package, which was the Ravens'. Just because it didn't work out, doesn't mean that the Raiders necessarily made a mistake. A 2027 first-rounder is more valuable than a 2026 second and Odighizuwa.

But maybe Crosby himself is more valuable than all of that.