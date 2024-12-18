NBA legend tells Raiders TE Brock Bowers he hates him to his face

Brock Bowers has been a revelation for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has been a nightmare when it comes to first-round picks over the last several years but Bowers was one of the best picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

To get arguably the best player in the class with the No. 13 pick could go down as an all-time steal. Bowers is about as likable as a young star player could be. He doesn't talk much, he loves football and works hard.

However, he's already got some haters because he's just too good. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is among his haters. Bowers was in attendance at the LIV vs PGA Tour Showdown on Wednesday where he had a chance to chat with Barkley. While the NBA legend respects Bowers, he can't forgive him for how the tight end tore up his alma mater Auburn during his time in college.

"You know Brock, I told you earlier it was an honor to meet you and how much I hate you," Barkley said. "Because, I was at the Auburn game last year and we had the lead. Brock caught five straight passes. I'm like 'He's the only guy we can't let catch a pass.' He caught five straight passes cause our coach. ... I don't know what the hell we were doing man."

What's great about Bowers is that he's so awkward in front of a camera. This guy is simply all about football. That's how you know the Raiders have a future Hall of Famer. He's not going to get caught in the celebrity that comes with being a superstar football player.

Barkley certainly isn't the only person who hates Bowers for the way he made his team look. Fans around the NFL are going to come to strongly dislike the star tight end for years to come.