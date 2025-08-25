New Raiders regime takes giant step back after key player requests trade

The Las Vegas Raiders had no shortage of issues to address this offseason when they entered a new era under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The biggest question to answer was at quarterback, but the roster needed work overall.

At wide receiver, it was seemingly Jakobi Meyers and everyone else, so the team made it a point to draft three young pass-catchers in the 2025 NFL Draft. These players were meant to support Geno Smith and bolster the wide receiver room while the team worked out a long-term deal for Meyers.

Meyers has always been a quiet star for the Raiders. He has produced through two poor quarterback situations without saying an ill word about his teammates or coaching staff, and seemingly never put anything above what was best for the Silver and Black.

Jakobi Meyers makes bombshell trade request from Raiders before season

That changed on Monday afternoon when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Meyers had requested a trade from the Raiders due to an ongoing contractual dispute. Las Vegas reportedly has no interest in trading him.

He is entering the final season of his three-year, $66 million deal that he signed ahead of the 2023 season. Meyers seemingly feels that he has outplayed this contract, and most would agree, but this relationship heading toward a divorce was not exactly what Raider Nation expected.

When asked about his contract negotiations earlier this month, Meyers had a very blunt response that looks more sinister in hindsight than it did at the time.

"As much as they want me here. That's really all I can say about that." Jakobi Meyers on contract talks (8/14)

Meyers was never a top-flight No. 1 wide receiver, but he was the best player at the position in Las Vegas. Geno Smith and Co. were certainly counting on him to be the Robin to Brock Bowers' Batman this season, but now, they'll seemingly have to pivot.

Tre Tucker is not close to being a top receiver, and rookies Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Tommy Mellott are far from being reliable contributors either. Las Vegas could mend the fences with Meyers before the season, but more likely, they'll be looking to make a trade or add a veteran free agent.

This is devaststating news for Raider Nation, as Meyers was a fan favorite. It is also a major step back for the new regime of Carroll and Spytek, who have largely done good things since arriving in Las Vegas.

