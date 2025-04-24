New Raiders rumors pick up steam with final mock draft from ESPN NFL analyst

There's something uniquely fun about the morning before of the draft. For the past six months, everything's felt so oderly – mock drafts were all kinda the same, Vegas odds stayed still, and everyone thought they were the first draft analyst to figure out that the Titans were going to take Cam Ward.

Then the final morning arrives, and everything gets real weird. Even in the last 12 hours alone, mock drafts have gotten really unsure of themselves. (Nothing screams confidence like changing your answer at the very last minute.) Take, for instance, the Raiders. They've been the team for Ashton Jeanty basically since Jeanty's season ended. With the sixth overall pick tonight, he should – in theory – be right there for Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

And yet, sometime in the last 36 hours, that disappeared. Now the Raiders are widely considered to take ... Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks? Someone knows something, because Banks has shown up on Raiders mocks on more than one occasion, including Field Yates' final mock of the year. Being on THE FINAL ONE means something, right?

It sure sounds like Kelvin Banks Jr is going to be a Las Vegas Raider soon

Yates' pick prediction: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Banks has been one of my favorite prospects throughout the process and has a lot of the traits you'd want from a high pick. He is experienced (42 career starts), has very good footwork and power, is only 21 years old, and plays a premium position. Current Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his contract, and teams can never have enough quality offensive linemen. I've also heard Jeanty's name here, but he's off the board at No. 5 in this mock draft."

I think we're firmly in the window where there's no use in thinking at all. The Raiders could certainly use Banks, so it's not like this is some huge disaster or something. But I can't help but feeling like the Raiders woke up this morning and decided to be chaotic as possible, just for the fun of it. Everyone loves a good draft wild card, and if the Jaguars/Giants aren't going to do it, shoutout to the Raiders for taking up that mantle.

So, who knows. That's not a rhetorical statement – I am genuinely asking. Being a Draft Insider sounds like good work if you can get it.