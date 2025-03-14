New Raiders signee wants to finish career in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have made any splash signings in free agency but they have found some hungry players. One of the interesting players to watch is Lonnie Johnson Jr.

The former second-round pick cornerback has struggled to find a long-term home in the NFL. The Raiders will be the sixth team that he has played for. At 29, Johnson may not have many years left playing pro football so he's hoping he won't have to continue moving around.

He revealed that he's hoping the Raiders could be his last stop.

"It's been stressful, honestly. ... If we really being honest about," Johnson said of playing for so many teams. "But like I said, I got some coaches here that believe in me and they want to see what I can do, give me an opportunity to work my way back onto the defense and show what I can do defensively, whether that is at nickel, corner, or safety. You know, like I said it was just stressful, just bouncing around like that.

"Part of it was my fault, I asked for the trade out of Houston and I think it just trickled down from there. ... It was a learning mistake, and I'm still learning from it, but now I'm ready to go and hopefully I can make this my home and just finish my career here."

The Raiders would love it too if Johnson was good enough to warrant another contract after the 2025 season. Pete Carroll has worked magic with defensive backs throughout his entire career and though Johnson is on the older side, he's never been able to live up to his potential as a former second-round pick.

It's unlikely Johnson will be a Week 1 starter but if he can provide quality depth, it's easy to see the Raiders keep him around.