New trade idea puts expected price on a Keon Coleman flier for the Raiders

After firing head coach Sean McDermott, but keeping and promoting general manager Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula practically pushed a player out the door.

Wow. #Bills owner Terry Pegula says the coaching staff pushed to draft WR Keon Coleman and that was never GM Brandon Beane's top choice in that situation.



"That was Brandon being a team player. ... He's taken heat over it. I'm here to tell you the true story."



Wowza. I've never… pic.twitter.com/mimTgT9zc9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2026

Trying to place blame on the coaching staff (a member of which you happened to hire to replace McDermott, by the way) for a notable draft pick, and prop up Beane, is one thing. But to publicly name Coleman like that was an interesting step. It instantly became easy to assume the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 draft would be gone by now, for whatever could be acquired in a trade.

But, alas, as the draft nears, Coleman remains a Bill

At the time of Pegula's comments, the Las Vegas Raiders stood out as a team who could give Coleman a much-needed change of scenery. As the draft approaches, while there are certainly some good wide receiver options who would fit and will be in play, the overall idea of taking a low-cost flier on Coleman still stands.

While Beane recently talked positively about Coleman maturing like he should, his place in the Bills' passing game changed when DJ Moore was acquired.



If Coleman is ever going to reach his potential, it seems he'll have to do it somewhere else. In a win-now window while Josh Allen is in his prime, the Bills are not in a position to wait for him to figure it out or give him a role he can't fill consistently.



It's not a stretch to say Coleman's NFL career is on the ropes, and staying with the Bills is not in line to help him revive it before his rookie contract is up.

Mock trade puts viable price on Keon Coleman flier for the Raiders

Even if (when?) the Raiders use a notable draft pick on a wide receiver, they could look to add another body to the mix. With that, and a fantasy football angle, in mind, Mark Morales-Smith of SI.com has this proposal to acquire Coleman.

Las Vegas Raiders Receive

WR- Keon Coleman



Buffalo Bills Receive

2026 Sixth-Round Pick

The Raiders have two sixth-round picks this year right now--No. 185 and No. 208 overall. Parting with one, ideally the latter one if it really makes a difference, would be a reasonable move to add Coleman.

With Fernando Mendoza's proficiency on back shoulder throws, and Kirk Cousins a more than capable quarterback if he starts games next season, Coleman could find some footing in Las Vegas as the kind of "X" receiver the Raiders don't have at the moment.