NFL analyst's passionate Shedeur Sanders take shows why Raiders should be interested

The Las Vegas Raiders may have swung a big Geno Smith trade in free agency, but that hasn't totally quieted all of the rumors that could connect this organization with Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Critiquing Sanders as a prospect is fair game, but a good chunk of NFL fans seem to be turning their criticism dials up to 11 with Sanders due to their dislike for his personality and status as the son of Deion Sanders. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt took aim at those critics, declaring their line of thinking as utter bunk.

Brandt believes that it's fair to wonder if Sanders can be a franchise quarterback based on his on-field traits. However, anyone dismissing him out of hand due to allegations of him being a nepo baby or too brash to survive as a starting quarterback in the pros is completely missing the point.

Brandt noted that despite being the son of an all-time great known for being exceedingly confident and materialistic in Deion Sanders, Shedeur conducts interviews with a great deal of humility. Sanders has both the physical and mental toughness needed to survive as a solid starter in the pros.

Kyle Brandt hypes up possible Raiders NFL Draft pick Sheduer Sanders

In his college career, Sanders helped a great HBCU program in Jackson State rise from a totally dormant state to the top of the SWAC. Arriving on a one-win Buffaloes team, Sanders was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the country on a 2023 squad that only managed to win four games.

Despite those hurdles, Sanders won eight games last season, revitalizing the Buffaloes and succeeding in a situation where the poor offensive line play would have broken many lesser quarterbacks. According to Brandt, Shedeur may have both privilege and nepo baby status but plays as if he has neither.

While the Raiders may be less inclined to draft Sanders if they hand Geno Smith a new contract, a team should never be faulted for taking a quarterback in the Top 10 if they feel he can eventually lead their franchise to glory. Sanders has the traits both on the field and between the ears to do just that.

While the Sanders family name will make him a bit of a lightning rod, a Raiders team being led by arguably the best to ever do it in Tom Brady should recognize that Sanders has everything Las Vegas could be looking for in a Smith successor and franchise leader.