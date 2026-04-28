NFL analyst provided mountain of evidence why Raiders got '5th-round steal'

Optimism is seemingly at an all-time high for Las Vegas Raiders fans, and it is easy to understand why. After landing a premier head coach in this year's cycle, a great crop of big-ticket free agents, and a promising draft class, headlined by No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, it's difficult not to see the vision.

Yes, the Raiders' first-time head coach will still have to prove that he's capable of leading an entire team. Yes, those veterans will have to live up to their billing. And those rookies will have to prove that they weren't just successful at the college level, Mendoza most especially.

Before we get to any of that, though, let's just keep celebrating the positive momentum that the Silver and Black seem to have for the first time in a long time. And let's listen to ESPN's Louis Riddick explain why the Raiders' fifth-round cornerback, Hezekiah "Zeke" Masses, was a steal of epic proportions.

Louis Riddick believes Las Vegas Raiders 5th-round CB Zeke Masses is a steal

During the ESPN broadcast on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Riddick broke down Masses' game after he was selected. Raiders reporter Nick Walters collected the quote, and it should have the fanbase wanting to give John Spytek and the front office even more flowers.

"He only had 4.51 speed, but at 6-foot, 179 pounds, you (can't) find something on tape that this kid can't do as far as all the different disciplines you ask a corner to play," Riddick said. "Press, off-man, zone, play with instincts, finish on the football, compete in the run game. It all shows up on tape for him time and time and time again. He's not afraid to take chances on the football. ... This is a 5th-round steal to me. He is going to make the roster and play on Sundays."

If this mountain of evidence that Riddick provided about Masses being a steal is true, then Las Vegas certainly made out like bandits with the No. 175 overall pick. And when looking at both his film and track record at the college level, there is plenty to support Riddick's assertion.

Masses comes to Las Vegas with seven college interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and 25 passes defended on his résumé. But a bulk of that production actually came when he moved up from mid-level FBS Florida International to power-4 football at California.

As a Golden Bear, Masses massively developed his ball skills, picking off five passes and defending a nation-leading 18 in 2025. He is also a willing helper in the run game, which Masses told me at the Senior Bowl, as evidenced by his 47 total tackles and 13 run stops as a senior.

Between FIU, Cal and the Senior Bowl, Masses played in a variety of different defensive schemes, and he had success in all of them. He can also be a part of the punt return, field goal block, kick coverage and punt coverage units, showcasing his versatility on special teams.

By simply being a core special-teamer and rotating in on occasion in the secondary, Masses would already be a solid fifth-round selection. But if he becomes what Riddick seems to think he is capable of becoming, then the Raiders will have gotten a surefire fifth-round steal in Masses.