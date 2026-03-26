NFL analyst reveals what John Spytek and Tom Brady may see in Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an offseason that has been widely regarded as excellent by pundits. Second-year general manager John Spytek has done a great job filling the team's needs with proven, young talent on short-term deals.

But a massive hole at quarterback remains. However, it is widely expected that Las Vegas will address that with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite recent chatter, the overwhelming consensus is still that Spytek will select Fernando Mendoza to be the franchise's next signal caller.

There is plenty to like about the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner's game, which should excite Raider Nation about the future. NFL analyst James Palmer revealed some particular traits that Spytek and Tom Brady may see in Mendoza, based on conversations with the former.

NFL reporter reveals what qualities Raiders' brass sees in Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza had an incredible 2025 season after moving from California to Indiana. He showed his ability to rise to the moment as he led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national title in program history. Mendoza is a culture changer and a program-building centerpiece.

Bleacher Report's Palmer recently discussed the specific qualities that, in his mind, Spytek and Brady see in Mendoza during a recent episode of his 89 podcast with former NFL star wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

"I do think he has the traits to be able to go out there and play Week 1," Palmer said. "I had this conversation with John Spytek at the combine, just about quarterback evaluations and how he sees it and Klint (Kubiak) sees it and the two of them together in terms of all the things that matter so much to them that are not throwing the football, that are not taking a snap, that are essentially all the intangibles that we're talking about. And he mentioned, 'I've been with Tom for five, six years'. I feel like (hidden) in that conversation with Spytek was (that) Brady's looking for (a) Brady(-like player) and that's kind of Fernando."

Smith Jr. chimed in, suggesting that Mendoza reminds Brady of himself due to his processing ability, arm strength, mechanics, release, accuracy, pocket awareness, and clutch production. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel also added that he's heard Brady sees himself in Mendoza as well.

Now, the Raiders brass has not come out and announced that they will select Mendoza. With less than a month until the draft, however, anyone paying attention should be able to deduce that the former Hoosiers star will be in Silver and Black to begin next season.

Mendoza revealed that he met with Las Vegas' brass at the combine. He is set to have another meeting with the franchise in two weeks, as he will be hosted on a top-30 visit, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While Raider Nation should not necessarily expect Mendoza to win seven Super Bowls as the organization's minority owner did, or even to come in and have immediate success, they should be excited about the future with him under center.

He has proven that he can be exactly the type of signal caller to reset the culture and turn things around. Even Brady wasn't the Brady fans all know now when he was drafted. Patience will be important. But it seems like Mendoza may be perceived as having that "it" factor.