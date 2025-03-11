NFL Draft 2025: Tetairoa McMillan scouting report

After years of what appeared to be never-ending wide receiver talent entering the NFL through the draft, 2025 appears to be much less loaded at the position. In 2024, seven wideouts went in the first round and three went in the first ten selections. This year, we may see three selected in the entire first round. For most, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be the first receiver off the board.

Dominant in nearly every season of his collegiate career, McMillan elected to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft after posting 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. While these numbers are certainly impressive, it was a step back from his sophomore season where he recorded 1,402 yards and ten touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 219

Class: Junior

Positives

With 31 1/2" arms and 10" hands to compliment his 6'4" frame, McMillan has a massive catch radius that sets the tone for everything he does well as a receiver. This frame shows up most often on throws down the field where McMillan tends to simply overwhelm smaller defensive backs and rips the ball out of the air through contact. His massive hands engulf the ball and make it near impossible for the defender to knock it loose.

McMillan also displays terrific body control both in the air when attacking the ball and along the sideline when attempting to keep himself in bounds. Again, his big frame, coupled with his flexibility, gives him the ability to put himself in positions that defensive backs can rarely match. Highlight reel catches often follow these displays of athleticism.

As expected, his frame makes him a load to bring down in the open field, and he is quite creative and physical after the catch for a player who will make a living as a down-the-field ball winner. This physicality transfers over to the running game, where he is an unselfish player who is more than willing to block.

Negatives

As can often be the case for receivers who win so easily when the ball is in the air due to their physical gifts, the technical parts of their game become less important in college and thus unrefined. This is true with McMillan as well, who consistently struggles to create separation on his routes to all levels of the field. This was even the case against poor competition such as Northern Arizona, where McMillian finished with just two receptions for eleven yards.

While his limited route tree of go's, overs and hitches may have made it difficult to become an elite level route runner, he struggled to run these routes efficiently as well. This was mostly evident when running go routes as he would often gain a step on the cornerback but not have the wherewithal to then stack him and make it more difficult to make a play on the ball.

Furthermore, for a receiver who seems poised to be a downfield threat in the NFL, it is fair to question what his long speed is. Of course, his frame and play style can mitigate some speed concerns, but electing not to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine raises some concerns.

Tetairoa McMillan NFL Comparison: Kenny Golladay

While many remember Kenny Golladay for the dreadful years spent with the New York Giants at the end of his career, he spent the early part of his career in Detroit with Matthew Stafford as a downfield playmaker who, despite struggling to get open, just caught everything. Tetairoa McMillan profiles as a similar player.

Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft Grade: Late First-Early Second Round

While McMillan certainly has a role in an NFL offense, making him the featured part of a passing attack is a risky move due to a limited skill set. However, if added to a room that features players who compliment him well, he can be an impactful addition right away as a number two option in the passing game.