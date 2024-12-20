NFL Draft prospects to watch In the first round of the College Football Playoffs

As the Las Vegas Raiders limp to the finish line of a season that most members of the fanbase would rather forget, they most likely have their eyes on the off-season where the Raiders have ample holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

Luckily for the Raiders, their consistent losing has led to them currently holding the first overall pick in the NFL Draft where they are widely expected to take a quarterback. Whether that player ends up being Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the team will need more talent at critical positions.

Fortunately, the upcoming college football playoff will give the Raiders' front office an extra look at some of the country's top players on the biggest stage of their lives. Armed with some of the best picks in the draft, these three players should be on Las Vegas's radar.