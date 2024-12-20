Just Blog Baby
NFL Draft prospects to watch In the first round of the College Football Playoffs

With the first ever twelve team playoff starting this weekend, these three players should be on the Raiders radar.

ByJason Willis|
Nicholas Singleton
Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

One of the most underrated players in the upcoming draft, Nicholas Singleton is an explosive running back for a Penn State team that is happy to use him all over the field as evidenced by his 1,100+ yards from scrimmage this season. 

As mentioned, Singleton is an explosive player with plenty of break-away speed and he gets to display it often due to his elite-level vision and burst through the hole. In the open field, he is difficult to bring down due to a deadly jump cut and he is a physical runner at 6’0” and 224 pounds. 

A threat at all levels, Singleton will never have to leave the field due to his ability as a pass catcher and blocker. Not only does he make plays as a receiver from the backfield, he is terrific at running routes from the slot and catches the ball naturally. He is also a willing and physical pass protector. 

Another player likely to be selected on day two, Singleton projects as a starting running back right away in the NFL. For a Las Vegas team with no clear direction at the position after Zamir White flamed out, Singleton would bring some juice and long-term starter potential to the position while also giving a rookie quarterback someone to lean on.

