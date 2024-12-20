NFL Draft prospects to watch In the first round of the College Football Playoffs

2024 Big Ten Football Championship - Penn State v Oregon | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

One of the most underrated players in the upcoming draft, Nicholas Singleton is an explosive running back for a Penn State team that is happy to use him all over the field as evidenced by his 1,100+ yards from scrimmage this season.

As mentioned, Singleton is an explosive player with plenty of break-away speed and he gets to display it often due to his elite-level vision and burst through the hole. In the open field, he is difficult to bring down due to a deadly jump cut and he is a physical runner at 6’0” and 224 pounds.

A threat at all levels, Singleton will never have to leave the field due to his ability as a pass catcher and blocker. Not only does he make plays as a receiver from the backfield, he is terrific at running routes from the slot and catches the ball naturally. He is also a willing and physical pass protector.

Another player likely to be selected on day two, Singleton projects as a starting running back right away in the NFL. For a Las Vegas team with no clear direction at the position after Zamir White flamed out, Singleton would bring some juice and long-term starter potential to the position while also giving a rookie quarterback someone to lean on.