NFL Draft prospects to watch In the first round of the College Football Playoffs

Michigan v Ohio State | Jason Mowry/GettyImages

Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

A staple of the Buckeyes' offensive line since his freshman year, Donovan Jackson has been an All-Big Ten selection for the last three seasons at guard for Ohio State. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, it is easy to see why as he is outright dominant at the point of attack.

His play strength is top-notch and he does a fantastic job of timing and landing his initial punch and then using it to control defenders in the run game. In addition, he is also athletic enough to get to the second level with ease and moves laterally quite well when used as a puller.

His pass sets are where Jackson has the most room to improve. He can be a bit stiff and his footwork as a whole could use improvement but he still does a good job of maintaining balance. Furthermore, he is a smart player who quickly identifies stunts on the defensive end and does well to pass them off.

A likely selection on day two, Jackson is loaded with physical tools waiting to be harnessed and would fit well on a Raiders offensive line that was able to nab two starters in last year's draft as well.