NFL Draft prospects to watch In the first round of the College Football Playoffs

Isaiah Bond (Texas Longhorns)

After recording 668 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore season at Alabama, including a miracle touchdown catch to beat rival Auburn, Bond would transfer to the Texas Longhorns following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

Unfortunately for Bond, he has seen some statistical regression in his first season in Austin. Most of this regression appears linked to an inability to get on the same page with starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

However, despite the statistical output, the traits that make Bond an exciting player are still very much there including game-breaking speed. A sudden athlete, Bond couples this speed with quality, explosive route running that makes him one of the draft's most dangerous players.

In addition, he further adds value by being used as a gadget-type player who can play from any alignment and contribute on screens and jet sweep plays that get him the ball in space and allow him to use his speed and creativity as a ball carrier in open space.

For the Raiders, a player like Bond is necessary to help transform an offense that has weapons in both Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers but is lacking in down-the-field speed that really threatens defenses. Likely to be a high second-rounder, or even late first, Las Vegas would have to invest a lot in him but he could easily fill the void Henry Ruggs left.