NFL finally sides with Raiders (but only because of Tom Brady)

The Las Vegas Raiders always get the short end of the stick if the NFL has anything to do with it. This typically comes in play when the season schedule is released, but there is really no shortage of ways for the league to subtly screw the Silver and Black.

Of course, the obvious example is the Tuck Rule Game, where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, now the team's minority owner, somehow had the NFL playbook rewritten for him in order to take down the Raiders in the playoffs and, as a result, spur the dynasty in New England.

There was the index card incident with Gene Steratore, the mystery whistle in the 2021 Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and a number of other questionable rulings. However, with Brady now on their side, the Raiders may not have to worry about such matters as much anymore.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady allowed more access as commentator

When Brady was approved as a minority owner in Las Vegas, he had already signed a contract to be FOX Sports' leading NFL analyst. His being a minority owner was deemed a conflict of interest, but they set certain rules in place to safeguard against this.

Brady was not allowed at production meetings with coaches and teams last season, as many felt he could use the information he learned and divulge it to the team whose successes he could directly profit from.

On Wednesday, however, these rules changed, as they typically do for Brady. Now, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Brady will be allowed to take part in production meetings with other coaches and teams.

Marchand noted that Brady is still not allowed to be at team practices for the Raiders, but these rules seem flimsy as well. Brady was spotted at one point in training camp walking around with Raiders gear on and what was allegedly a playsheet in his hand.

Raider Nation is largely glad to have Brady aboard and helping out the Silver and Black after years of tearing them down. However, they can still acknowledge that their new minority owner is the darling of the NFL and may not have to abide by the same rules as others.

It was a bit shocking to learn on Wednesday that a set of NFL rules had been changed in favor of a member of the Raiders' organization. However, the franchise and fan base still understand that this has everything to do with Brady and nothing really to do with the team. No surprises there.

