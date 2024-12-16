NFL insider predicts fate of Antonio Pierce as Raiders near end of losing season
By Ryan Heckman
When you're the head coach of a franchise sitting with one of the league's worst records and in line to own the no. 1 pick in next year's draft, chances are, you're on the hot seat. That's exactly what the case seems to be for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
As likable as he has been since coming to Vegas, Pierce cannot escape reality. He's a first-time head coach and it shows. While he's brought a lot of positives to the franchise, Pierce's lack of experience has cost him on occasion.
Now, after nearly his first full season as the team's head coach, Pierce's future in Las Vegas is in serious question. But, that's to be expected from a team like the Raiders who have many question marks, currently.
On the latest episode of the MMQB Podcast, NFL insider Albert Breer discussed several potential head coaching vacancies and, when he got to the Raiders, he wasn't shy about what he thinks is going to happen with Pierce.
"The Raiders... I think that one opens up, don't you?" Breer's co-host Conor Orr asked.
As it turns out, the writing may be on the wall for Pierce.
"I think it's better than 50 percent," Breer replied.
If Pierce is fired after the season, which of the upcoming candidates make the most sense as a replacement?
The Raiders could land a top head coaching candidate thanks to Tom Brady
Breer and Orr went on to chat a bit about Tom Brady being a minority owner for the Raiders and how, once Pierce is fired (if that ends up being the case), Brady could assist in finding his replacement.
Of course, one of the hottest candidates this cycle is going to be former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, currently an assistant with the Cleveland Browns. Being a former teammate of Brady's, Vrabel seems like a very logical candidate to replace Pierce.
The real question, here, is whether or not Brady will have much of a hand in finding the next head coach. We have heard reports that Brady is going to be in on helping the franchise find their next quarterback, but as for a possible head coach opening, that remains to be seen.
Vrabel won't have any shortage of suitors, as there could be as many as eight or nine openings following this season including the likes of the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints. There are several teams with coaching hot seats currently up in the air, as well.
Vrabel would definitely be a culture changer for this team, but do the Raiders need more of an offensive mind to pair with their next franchise passer? We'll have to see what the team decides to do in the coming weeks.