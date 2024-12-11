NFL insider thinks Tom Brady may decide Antonio Pierce's Raiders future
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders may be on the verge of yet another coaching change in 2025. The bloom is fully off the rose for Antonio Pierce, who is losing so many games that it is entirely possible the Raiders end up getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and subsequently detonating the entire roster.
Pierce may have given the team a boost last season and earned some strong testimonials from Raiders players, but all that positivity can ebb away when you're a 2-11 team that has lost nine consecutive games. Still, Pierce has been saddled with injuries, a rotating door at quarterback, and interpersonal drama.
Pierce's fate may end up being decided by Tom Brady, of all people. The legendary quarterback and NFL broadcaster has officially bought into the Raiders as a minority owner, and he wasted no time throwing his weight around behind the scenes.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Brady to take a bigger role in decision making within the organization. If this ends up being how the Raiders will opertae in the coming weeks, it could be more likely than not that they fire Pierce.
Tom Brady could decide if Raiders fire Antonio Pierce
Pierce has gone 2-11 this season, and most coaches who win two games in a season don't get a chance to improve upon that result. However, can you blame him when Gardner Minshew is the best quarterback on his roster, and injuries forced the likes of Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder into action?
One thing working against Pierce, however, is Brady's ability to wipe the slate clean. With a new quarterback in either Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward likely coming to town, Brady can help pick his own head coach/quarterback combination.
While Raiders fans are understandably sick of former Patriots calling the shots after the Josh McDaniels disaster, there's a good chance that Brady will have a better idea of how to build a team that isn't completely embarrassing. Unfortunately, it seems like that new plan may not include Pierce in it.
No one will shed tears for a coach who has won two games this season, nor will anyone be too upset about Mark Davis taking a step back. However, the Raiders had better hope that Brady's eye for talent leads them to the coach who will turn their fortunes around.