NFL insiders drop clue about Geno Smith's long-term future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have established themselves as one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2025 season, as the twin decisions to hire Pete Carroll and hand Geno Smith a big contract extension are coming back to bite them in the worst way.

With Smith throwing almost as many interceptions (an NFL-worst 14) as touchdowns (15), it's becoming clear that general manager John Spytek will need to move some pieces around in the quarterback room to land someone who can make a difference in the AFC West.

Even with a questionable quarterback class that lacks high-end talent and a roster that may be the worst in the AFC due to how many positions are in need of a major upgrade, the Raiders may be targeting a young gun who could come right in and instantly make things happen.

Raiders may be linked to top quarterback prospects in NFL Draft

According to Ryan McFadden of ESPN, fans are correct in linking Las Vegas to many of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, citing the fact that they have long-term playmakers like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty already installed, irrespective of who the coach ends up being.

"Whether Geno Smith is back or not, the Raiders need to create a succession plan for the 35-year-old quarterback," McFadden wrote. "Smith has struggled for the majority of the 2025 campaign. The Raiders already have offensive cornerstones in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, so landing a young quarterback would be beneficial. At the same time, this decision also hinges on how the coaching staff looks in 2026. Las Vegas has already parted ways with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and Pete Carroll's future is in question since the team hasn't made any progress under his leadership."

The Raiders would own the No. 4 pick in the Draft if the season ended today, and it seems increasingly unlikely that they are going to win enough games to escape the first half of the top 10. If Spytek wants a quarterback, the Raiders are going to be in a prime spot to take one.

The top three prospects are Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Oregon's Dante Moore, and Alabama's Ty Simpson, in whichever order one chooses. However, Mendoza hasn't played many of the Big Ten's best teams, Moore may end up going back to school, and Simpson's play has tapered off near the end of the season.

The idea of taking one of the top non-quarterback players, like a pair of Ohio State stars in edge rusher/linebacker Arvell Reese or safety Caleb Downs, to build the rest of the roster is enticing, but rolling into 2026 with Smith as the unquestioned QB1 is setting whoever is the coach of this train wreck up to fail.

Spytek is likely now aware of the fact that the quarterback who will get the Raiders back to a place of prominence is not on the roster right now. With a trio of possible candidates to succeed Smith possibly coming to Las Vegas, there may finally be something to be excited about.