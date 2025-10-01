NFL just snubbed Ashton Jeanty for their golden child Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders finally put together a strong performance in Week 4 after two consecutive games where they looked like a disaster. Unfortunately, Geno Smith's three interceptions and a late-game miscue prevented them from beating the Chicago Bears, as they lost 25-24.

Ashton Jeanty really broke out of his shell, however, as he nearly matched his season total in rushing yards in just one game. The No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft finally showed why he was taken so high, with 155 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns last Sunday.

This game completely changed the perception of Jeanty and the Raiders' offense, who got off to a slow start in the 2025 NFL season. It also put him back into the conversation for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and gave him a shot to be the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Ashton Jeanty lost Week 4 Offensive Player of the Week to Patrick Mahomes

Jeanty was nominated for the latter in Week 4 after his dominant performance against the Bears. However, the NFL announced on Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned this honor instead.

Of course, Raider Nation is used to their star players being snubbed from awards, as Maxx Crosby should have been the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and he had a strong argument for the Defensive Player of the Year distinction in both 2022 and 2023.

But it also does not surprise anyone that the league went with their golden child, Mahomes, instead. Mahomes had a strong performance, in a win no less, but 270 yards and four touchdowns through the air against a bad Baltimore Ravens defense is not as impressive as what Jeanty did.

Las Vegas' young player was a major threat in multiple facets of the game, scoring one touchdown on the ground and two more through the air. He forced nine missed tackles and had five carries of 10 or more yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders' losing certainly had something to do with this, as all six of the weekly honors went to players whose teams had won. But Jeanty deserves some serious recognition for what he was able to accomplish on Sunday.

Hopefully, this ultimately meaningless snub can motivate Las Vegas' young star, and he brings it once again against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. At the end of the day, though, Jeanty just wants the Raiders to win. If they can pull off the upset, it's likely that Jeanty is back up for this nomination next week with a serious chance to win.

