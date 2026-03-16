NFL Next Gen Stats fortifies how perfect Tyler Linderbaum is for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of money to spend entering the 2026 NFL free agency period, but that flexibility also had to have some focus. That focus became clear when they agreed to what practically amounts to a fully guaranteed three-year, $81 million deal with center Tyler Linderbaum.

This was an important addition, as the center position is a critical part of head coach Klint Kubiak's new offense. With quarterback Fernando Mendoza presumably coming in via the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the importance of a veteran presence at that spot was massive.

Approaching his 26th birthday on April 7, Linderbaum is a nice mix of experience, with four seasons and over 4,000 offensive snaps, accolades, including three straight Pro Bowl selections and being a top-10 graded center by Pro Football in all four of his seasons, and potential long-term staying power.

And after the ineptitude that the Raiders had at center last season, which was rooted in miscalculations by the former offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, which manifested itself everywhere it could have, Linderbaum is an automatic and substantial upgrade.

Analytics confirm just how perfect Tyler Linderbaum is for the Raiders

Despite missing two games, former starting quarterback Geno Smith was sacked a league-high 55 times last season. Ashton Jeanty's pre-contact rushing numbers were among the worst in the league, too, but he still somehow churned out 975 total rushing yards.

Ideally, an offensive line would be at least adequate in one of the areas of blocking, but the Las Vegas front was equally putrid at both in 2025. Having Mendoza walk into a situation where he's not being protected, nor can he lean on the run game, would be bad planning.

So, it's no surprise that the Silver and Black ponied up for the young center. Thankfully, the early returns from that decision are good, as Next Gen Stats had the pairing of Linderbaum and the Raiders among their eight perfect pairings of player and team from the initial wave of 2026 free agency.

RELATED: 5 winners (and 3 losers) for Raiders after the first wave of free agency

"Klint Kubiak's scheme is deeply reliant on interior protection, but the Raiders struggled at the center position as much as any team in 2025. To help their new coach, they landed the best center on the market by far.

"In 2025, Las Vegas centers allowed 9.5 sacks, the most in the NFL. Their blocking did not do much for Ashton Jeanty either, as the rookie running back gained just 3.3 yards per carry on inside runs, the fewest of any player with at least 100 such attempts.

"Linderbaum has allowed 10 sacks in his entire four-year career while giving up a quick pressure on just 0.6% of pass blocks in 2025, the fourth-lowest mark at the position. In addition to anchoring the blocking for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the star center could help unlock Jeanty. During Linderbaum's time in Baltimore, Ravens RBs averaged 4.6 yards per inside run, the fourth-best mark in the NFL during that span."

Fans already knew Linderbaum is a top-tier all-around center. But seeing advanced numbers put to just how much of an improvement he'll be for the Raiders further fortifies how perfect a fit he is, and confirms why they made such a significant investment to beat out other suitors for his services.