NFL reporter just confirmed Raiders fans' worst fears about Taron Johnson

One of the lesser-celebrated additions that John Spytek made for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was swapping late-round picks with the Buffalo Bills for veteran slot cornerback Taron Johnson, who has long been one of the NFL's best nickel defenders.

But a bit of mystery has surrounded Johnson ever since his arrival. After an initial transactional post about the trade and a breakdown of some film, the Raiders never formally welcomed Johnson on social media, nor has he been pictured at offseason workouts, causing fans to grow a bit concerned.

Although this wouldn't have been much consolation, because it seems like Las Vegas is getting a lot done already and growing together this offseason, the fanbase was hoping that Johnson was just a veteran who felt that he didn't need to attend the early (and mandatory) phases of the offseason.

Heck, even a minor injury that he was nursing or taking an abundance of caution for would have been welcomed news by Raider Nation, instead of less favorable alternatives. But a reporter is now confirming fans' worst fears.

Taron Johnson's absence from Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program is reported to be contract-related

Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post, formerly of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, weighed in on the Johnson discourse on Saturday. He reported that the veteran cornerback's absence from the Raiders' offseason program is, in fact, contract-related.

"Per sources: CB Taron Johnson's absence at @Raiders voluntary offseason workouts is contract related," Bonsignore wrote. "The $18M he's on the books for in '26 & '27 is non guaranteed. Makes sense he's looking for more security."

While fans completely understand the financial component of this business, it is also disappointing when a player, especially one who has just arrived, immediately finds themselves wrapped up in a monetary conflict. Because more money and guarantees are truly the only way to mend the fences.

Does Johnson deserve more money? That is a tough question to answer. He will turn 30 years old this summer, and Johnson has been injured in each of the past two seasons. While he can still be a great contributor, it is not a stretch at all to say that Johnson's best football is behind him.

Surely, part of the reason that Las Vegas traded for both Johnson and his contract was the fact that his deal was low-risk, in addition to the fact that his on-field prowess would help the Raiders. But Johnson understands that and is now asking the Raiders to put their money where their mouth is.

Again, it is not ideal for a player who Spytek mortgaged draft capital on to be effectively holding out of the offseason program. The first day of mandatory OTAs is on Monday, May 18, and perhaps Johnson will show up, and this will all blow over. But that is not typically how these things go.

Johnson knows that his contract has no guaranteed money on it, and as a near 30-year-old with a not-insignificant injury history, he also knows that one play gone wrong could mean that he doesn't get a check. So, to his defense, why would he step on the field when it isn't completely mandatory?

That said, the offseason program is pretty light and non-contact, and it seems like Las Vegas is getting a lot done. Johnson may be behind if or when he ever returns to practice or suits up for the Raiders this season as a result of his absence.

Luckily, the Silver and Black have quite a contingency plan, as they drafted versatile defensive back Treydan Stukes in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is more than capable of holding it down in the slot if Johnson never plays for Las Vegas.

Honestly, Spytek and the front office should have seen this coming, as they traded for a veteran player with no guaranteed money. They were obviously going to have to give him some kind of security. Let's just hope the two sides can find a middle ground and get back to what's important.