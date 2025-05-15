The Las Vegas Raiders did not get many primetime games last season because they had an inexperienced head coach and a major question mark at the quarterback position.

Now, with an experienced veteran under center in Geno Smith and one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game, Las Vegas is back this season with three primetime games. The team also has two potential Saturday games later in the season.

Head coach Pete Carroll will be joining an AFC West division with several other high profile coaches. The most notabel of this bunch is his longtime foe Jim Harbaugh, who is the head man for the Chargers.

NFL saved the latest Pete Carroll-Jim Harbaugh chapter for the biggest audience

These two coaches have been going at it for several decades now, as they coached against each other in the Pac-8 Conference in college and the NFC West at the professional level. Now, they are set to face off twice a year once again for the foreseeable future.

With the NFL schedule officially released, Raider Nation learned when the next chapter of this great coaching rivalry will take place. Las Vegas will host the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. PST on September 15 in front of a national audience. This will be the second game of a double-header, as the Texans will host the Buccaneers earlier in the evening.

Las Vegas will head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers again in Week 13, so there will be some significant time before these two legendary coaches face off again. Tons could change between the two matchups, so there is a lot of pressure on the early contest.

In 2024, the Raiders bookended the season with games against the Chargers. They began the year on the road and got dismantled at SoFi Stadium, and things were not much better in Week 18 as they fell by two scores to their bitter rivals once again.

While it is an early season matchup, this gravity of this game will be immense as both teams look find traction in a loaded AFC conference. A win for the Raiders could not only be a big momentum boost, but it could pay dividends down the road.

It would also thoroughly bug Jim Harbaugh, which is always a good thing.