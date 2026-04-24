NFL will regret letting these players drop to Raiders in Round 2 of 2026 draft

The Las Vegas Raiders were the big winners of the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sure, some other teams around the league made great picks and filled massive voids. But the Silver and Black landed the exact quarterback that the franchise needs at this moment in time. The ultimate win.

And while that is an incredible place to start for John Spytek and Co., the work is far from over. He and the front office have nine more selections over the next two days to continue improving this roster, and knowing the best avenue to do that will be as difficult as anything.

Fortunately, though, the draft board fell quite favorably for Las Vegas on Thursday. In fact, the Raiders may even feel so comfortable with all of their options at the No. 36 pick that they consider trading back. But even if they stand pat, the NFL may regret letting these players fall to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders won't hurt for options at No. 36 in 2026 NFL Draft

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald is a bona fide stud in the center of the defense. He has an NFL-ready body, great production and solid athleticism, all of which will help him at the next level. McDonald is versatile, a great mover and has a relentless motor. If he can improve his pass-rush, McDonald will be a big star.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston isn't lightning-fast, but other than that, he was practically built in a lab. Tall, long, athletic and strong, Boston has every physical tool to be a great NFL wideout and a quarterback's best friend. He also put up solid production in the Big Ten, so it is anyone's guess why he is still available.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

McNeil-Warren certainly isn't the top choice for the Raiders, as he is more suited to play that strong/box safety or big nickel role, and Las Vegas is set there. But he is such a great athlete and so good already, with even more great tools to develop, so this would be a "best player available" pick.

Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

At one point, Stukes seemed like he wouldn't make it to No. 36. All of a sudden, that spot feels a bit rich again for most. But he's a great player who, despite being an older prospect, had legitimate Round 1 hype for a reason. Elite physical traits and production are a great combo. Stukes has that.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is somewhat of a raw prospect, but he still found a way to be effective at Georgia. Spytek has invested in former Bulldogs this offseason, and Miller, who is more traits than surefire output at this point, could be the latest. If Miller can grow more into his body, he'll be very good in the NFL for years.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Yes, Las Vegas addressed the interior offensive line in part with Spencer Burford, and the fanbase is high on the pair of young guards. But Bisontis has been playing well in the SEC for the last three years and is full of great qualities that Spytek, who loves building the trenches, may be intrigued by.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse isn't the most polished prospect, but man, is he an explosive athlete and a great asset against the run. He's got speed, quickness, length and strength, all of which NFL teams covet in a cornerback. Cisse could bounce back and forth between the slot and boundary, too, which is a bonus.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood slipped out of the first round on Thursday, and it is a mystery as to why. He had a great season at Tennessee and tested incredibly well at the NFL combine, and Hood is probably the most physical corner in this class. He isn't afraid to make a tackle, and Hood is just an intelligent player.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is a favorite in practically every NFL fanbase, and it doesn't take a genius to figure out why. The former quarterback was a game-wrecker for Texas Tech, using coverage skills, elite recognition, downhill speed and a nose for the football to single-handedly impact the outcome of games.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Pregnon is an older prospect, but that just means he is a bit more polished and perhaps ready to go on Day 1. He has a great frame and is incredibly durable, and although his quick-twitch movement abilities are limited, Pregnon is strong and savvy.