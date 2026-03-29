One Day 3 gem at every position Raiders fans should monitor in 2026 draft

By now, everyone knows the big names in the 2026 NFL Draft. And, because the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of Fernando Mendoza is practically a shoo-in at No. 1 overall, much of the fanbase has begun to study prospects set to be available in Rounds 2 and 3.

But in an effort to get more acquainted with some promising late-round guys, where the draft is truly won, we have compiled a list of one player at every position for Raider Nation to monitor as John Spytek and Klint Kubiak surf the landscape for Day 3 draft gems.

Day 3 gems at every position for Raiders fans to know in 2026 draft

Offense

QB: Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Kaliakmanis has met with the Raiders during the pre-draft process, so he is already on their radar. At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, he has solid size for an NFL quarterback, and he improved every year of college football. Kaliakmanis isn't very fast or a great runner, but he's effective, totaling 459 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. He's rough around the edges, but could be a nice long-term backup.

RB: Adam Randall, Clemson

Randall is a wide receiver convert who is just massive for the running back position at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. Obviously, he'll need to keep learning on the job, but he totaled 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in his first go-around, and Randall has obvious skills as a pass-catching back. He's big enough to be a good pass protector, too, so he's well worth a flyer on Day 3.

WR: Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Douglas' draft projections are fairly scattered right now, but the Raiders have reportedly met with him and worked him out. There's a lot to like about his game, as Douglas is a big target with some serious Big 12 production under his belt. He has a great catch radius and is great on fade routes or back shoulders, and he's a willing blocker. Douglas just needs to refine his route-running and he'll thrive.

TE: Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Raridon met with the Raiders during the East-West Shrine Bowl, so he has clearly piqued their interest already. Despite very limited production in college (48 catches for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns in four seasons), Raridon's big frame at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, combined with incredible speed (4.62-second 40-yard dash) have analysts thinking he'll be off the board somewhat early on Day 3.

OT: Austin Barber, Florida

Barber just shouldn't be a Day 3 prospect, but the consensus is that he'll be taken in Round 4, making him a gem and a steal. At 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds, he has the requisite size, and Barber showcased his athleticism at the combine. He can move well and has strong hands, which should be coveted in an outside zone run scheme. If Barber can limit his tendency to lunge, he could start on Day 1.

OG: Beau Stephens, Iowa

Stephens doesn't get as much love as his Hawkeyes teammates do, but he is still a stud. He's huge for a guard at over 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, and Stephens can play on both sides of the line. He is not going to wow anyone with his athletic ability or length, which may be an issue for an outside zone run scheme, but Stephens is a great pass protector and his limitations haven't caught up to him yet.

C: Park Brailsford, Alabama

You don't start in the National Championship for Washington and then anchor the Alabama offensive line for two years by being a slouch. Still, somehow, Brailsford has flown under the radar. No, he's not the biggest or heaviest prospect, but Brailsford is as tough as nails and an incredible mover, both of which are characteristics the Raiders covet in offensive linemen.

Defense

DE: Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Reiger is a late Day 3 prospect, but he lit the combine on fire and displayed his athleticism for all to see. He didn't miss a beat rising from the ACC to the Big Ten, recording 5.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for a loss when he transferred from Louisville to Wisconsin. Based on traits alone, Reiger is worth a project, as he is 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds with 32 and 5/8-inch arms and 10 and 3/8-inch hands. That's huge.

DT: Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern

Proctor was a major issue in the best FCS conference in the country, recording 9.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss in his final year. His incredible athleticism was on display at the combine, as he blazed through the 40-yard dash and jumped out of the building. Proctor isn't huge, but he's got great length, and he could be a nice addition in the 3-5 technique slot of the Raiders' defense.

NT: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Corleone is a true 0-technique nose tackle who could plug up the middle of the defense. He just had tightrope surgery on his ankle, so that'll likely to cause him to slide even later into Day 3. Although he didn't show it last year, Corleone actually provides some pass-rush juice on the interior, and even though his length is limited, he had 20 run stops in 2025. Oh, and he can play offense in heavy sets.

EDGE: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Tucker had an interesting path in college, but he settled in for WMU and was the FBS co-sack leader in 2025. He also had a great showing at the Senior Bowl, proving that he wasn't just a smaller-school wonder. Tucker is an incredible athlete who plays with great tenacity and has a nose for the football, forcing four fumbles as a senior in addition to 21.0 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 13 games.

LB: Jack Dingle, Cincinnati

Dingle is not the most heralded player on the Bearcats' defense, but he did enough for Las Vegas to invite him on a 30 visit. He is a large linebacker prospect at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, and he had a productive final season at Cincinnati, still recording 60 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks with Corleone and Jake Golday plugging up the middle. Dingle would be a traits pick, but worth a flyer.

CB: Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings hasn't gotten nearly enough run, to the point that he may be the biggest sleeper in the class. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds with 32-inch arms and the best athleticism score at the combine among corners, Demmings isn't just a physical speciman. He was sticky in coverage at SFA, giving up only 18 catches as a senior, and locked up at the Senior Bowl, proving he's ready for the challenge.

FS: Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

Wisniewski didn't get much attention thanks to the myriad of first and second-rounders on the Red Raiders defense, but he flexed his muscles during the pre-draft circuit, dominating the all-star games. After several great years at FCS power North Dakota State, he made a seamless transition to the Big 12 and put up solid tape and production, anchoring the back half of the defense.

SS: VJ Payne, Kansas State

Payne was a solid contributor all four years for the Wildcats, and he had a good showing at the Senior Bowl. He is a ginormous safety with incredible length at 6-foot-3 with 33 and 3/4-inch arms. He could almost play offensive tackle with that reach. Payne is a havoc-wreaker, and although he needs some fine tuning, it's hard to imagine with good coaching that he wouldn't become at least servicable.