One FS prospect for Raiders fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

It cannot be underestimated just how badly the Las Vegas Raiders need help at the safety position. Yes, they're returning both starters from last year on the back end, but neither is under contract in 2027. Plus, Isaiah Pola-Mao is best suited for a strong or box safety role, not being the deep man.

That leaves Las Vegas with no true free safety on the roster. And with only three total players at the position currently in the building, the Raiders may need to leave the event with at least two young prospects. Here's one in every round for fans of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on.

1 FS for Las Vegas Raiders fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

It would be a miracle if Thieneman even makes it to the back end of the first round. If he is available in the mid-20s, John Spytek and Co. may need to pull the trigger and trade up. He is a big, strong, lightning-fast, ultra-athletic and experienced ballhawk who is incredibly versatile and could start in the NFL for a decade. He's just as good helping against the run as he is containing the pass.

Round 2 - AJ Haulcy, LSU

Haulcy is a very instinctual player who is best-suited to be a deep safety in the NFL. He recorded 10 interceptions and 19 passes defended during his four-year college career, which bodes well for him being a ballhawk at the next level. Haulcy doesn't have lightning speed, but he has great strength and smarts to make up for it. He'll rock a player over the middle and is a great last line of defense.

Round 3 - Genesis Smith, Arizona

Las Vegas met with Smith at the NFL combine, so at least some peripheral interest is there. He had solid ball production during college and always seems to be where the football is. Smith has the flexibility to line up in the box as well, which can keep offenses on their toes. He's not the best run supporter, but he has the frame improve in that realm to pair with already-great coverage ability.

Round 4 - Bud Clark, TCU

If Clark slips to Round 4, it may be the biggest no-brainer pick of the entire draft. Sometimes he gets a bit too aggressive, and he's not the strongest player, but Clark is a play-maker in every sense of the word. Yes, he's an older prospect, but he could wreak havoc on the back end for Las Vegas, as evidenced by his 15 college interceptions, two pick-sixes and 21 pass break ups.

Round 5 - Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Thomas, although his production was fairly clumped together between two seasons, finished out his college career playing his best football. He gets beat over the top too frequently, but makes up for it with big plays, as he recorded five interceptions and six passes defended as a senior. His great vision and IQ allow him to make tackles for loss as well. But he has to improve his speed and technique.

Round 6 - Louis Moore, Indiana

Moore is on the smaller side for a safety and doesn't have elite athleticism to make up for it in a conventional way. But he was a menace on the back end of the Indiana defense regardless this year with a Big Ten-leading six interceptions. Moore is a very, very old prospect, but that matters less late on Day 3. If he can get even sharper with his technique and preparation, however, a role exists for him.

Round 7 - Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

Wisniewski was the glue that held together the back end of the Red Raiders' defense and allowed that front seven to go buck wild. In four of his five college seasons, he recorded zero interceptions. In the other, he nabbed eight. It's hard to know what to make of that, but he is a big and physical safety who seamlessly transitioned from FCS to FBS, and could do so again when making the leap to the NFL.