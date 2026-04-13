One OT prospect for Raiders fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

With Kolton Miller still under contract for three more years, the Las Vegas Raiders have the left tackle position sewn up very well. That said, the Silver and Black should at least have a competition at the other tackle spot, and Miller won't last forever, so they need to be thinking about an heir to the throne.

Although most Day 1 starters are typically found in the early rounds each April, this year's class has some intriguing prospects at every juncture. Here is one offensive tackle prospect in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft for Raiders fans to know as the end of the month's big event inches closer.

1 OT for Las Vegas Raiders fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is considered a late-Day 1 prospect right now, but a scenario certainly exists where he drops to the beginning of the second round. John Spytek was at his Pro Day, and Lomu could serve as both the immediate starter at right tackle and an eventual replacement for Miller. He has a great frame, is incredibly athletic and strong, and Lomu is still developing, so his ceiling is very high.

Round 2 - Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Iheanachor is pushing for a spot at the end of Round 1, but it's more likely that he ends up as one of the first selections on Day 2. He's a bit of a raw prospect, as Iheanachor has only been playing football for a few years, but he has all the physical tools and nastiness that an NFL team wants. Iheanachor is a great athlete for his size, which would help in Klint Kubiak's outside zone scheme.

Round 3 - Austin Barber, Florida

Barber is a bit slept on in this draft class, and it's a mystery as to why. For a 6-foot-7 prospect, his arms are a bit on the short side, but he makes up for it with great footwork, athleticism, technique and effort. He played right tackle early in his career before sliding to the left side, but has shown an ability to play both spots during the pre-draft cycle. Barber isn't the strongest, but he's incredibly tough.

Round 4 - Markel Bell, Miami

Bell is a massive prospect at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds with astounding 36 and 3/8-inch arms. Surprisingly, for a player his size, his hands are quite small, but the flip side is that Bell moves better and is more of a threat in run-blocking than most lengthy prospects. He has a high center of gravity and gets off balance at times, but Bell would be an incredibly fun prospect as a long-term LT project.

Round 5 - Isaiah World, Oregon

If the Raiders don't feel like their offensive tackle group needs an immediate fix or upgrade this year, then World might be a great bet in Round 5 or so. World was considered a second-rounder before he tore his ACL in January, so he'll likely redshirt his rookie year. But if he can come back strong and learn to be more consistent with his form under an NFL offensive line coach, World has all the tools.

Round 6 - Carver Willis, Washington

Willis might be a tad bit of a reach early in Round 6, but Day 3 is about landing players with great traits or promise. He comes with the caveat that a kick inside to guard may be in his future, but his lack of length hasn't slowed him down yet. Willis is a stud in the run game and is a quick and fluid mover who may be rough around the edges, but is worth a serious look in the depths of the draft.

Round 7 - Travis Burke, Memphis

Burke is one of the hottest prospects in the draft right now. The 6-foot-9, 325-pound Memphis product is seemingly on most teams' radar, and it's easy to see why. He has the requisite size and length to be a great offensive tackle, and he is surprisingly athletic. Burke is not a perfect prospect, but he has constantly improved throughout his career and is nowhere near a finished product.