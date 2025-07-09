One Raiders player just got crowned untouchable (and it’s not who you think)

You probably know who the most valuable player on the Raiders' roster is right now. And if you don't, you can probably guess who the internet, as a whole, thinks is the most valuable player on the Raiders' roster.

But you probably can't guess who *Bleacher Report* thinks is the most valuable player on the Raiders' roster. That's the wonderful thing about B/R – they keep you on your toes. In their latest big listicle thing about Every NFL Team's Most Valuable Building Block the internet's second-most entertaining contrarians (top prize, obviously, goes to Pro Football Focus) had quite the answer in Las Vegas. Hint: it's not Brock Bowers.

Bleacher Report thinks Jackson Powers-Johnson is the most promising Raiders player

"Jackson Powers-Johnson can lead the Las Vegas Raiders' rebuilt offense by the way he plays and approaches the game as a leader. While on "The Rush" podcast with teammate Maxx Crosby, Powers-Johnson told a story about how he demanded to play center in place of then-injured starter Andre James during the previous season. Remember, the young offensive lineman made that call as a rookie who missed a chunk of the offseason. At center, Powers-Johnson plays a position that breeds leaders, and he's shown that tangible quality in his short time with the Raiders. Furthermore, Powers-Johnson has the versatility to play three different positions. He lined up at both guard spots and center last year. He fared well as a pass-blocker, allowing just two sacks while on the field for 633 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Eighth-year left tackle Kolton Miller is the elder statesman within the Raiders' offensive line group, though Powers-Johnson may be the outspoken centerpiece who holds the unit together."

Honestly, I love this answer. Not only is it different – reading another 200 words about how great Brock Bower's rookie season is wouldn't be at all interesting – but it's ... not totally wrong. He didn't get the same attention that Bowers did because that's how playing on the offensive line works, but Jackson Powers-Johnson flashed a ton of potential in his first season in the pros. I'm not sure I agree with Bleacher Report – just kidding, I am sure I don't agree with Bleacher Report – but I love the argument.