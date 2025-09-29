One Raiders unit made a dramatic recovery despite disappointing Week 4 loss

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a tough loss in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as they fell to the Chicago Bears 25-24 despite playing one of their best games of the year. The Raiders had a real chance to win, but Daniel Carlson's 54-yard field goal attempt was blocked in the final seconds.

The outcome of the game largely falls on the shoulders of quarterback Geno Smith, who finished with just 117 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 66.7% completion percentage. Aside from his shortcomings, it was nearly a complete performance for Las Vegas.

The rushing attack was incredible, finishing with 240 yards and 7.7 yards per carry. This was a massive improvement from their 72.3 yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry averages over the first three weeks. Las Vegas also improved in another key aspect that they struggled with last week.

Raiders' run defense bounces back from their worst performance of the season

Although they allowed 25 points, the Raiders' defense was also great. The offense's turnovers allowed the Bears to start five drives in Las Vegas territory, but on the day, the defense relinquished just 271 total yards, the lowest mark they have allowed this season.

The run defense was a major part of that success, as they bounced back from a horrendous showing in Week 3. In addition to allowing a season-high 41 points and 400 total yards, Las Vegas also allowed the Washington Commanders' rushing attack to record 201 yards and three touchdowns.

It marked a significant step back for a unit that had allowed 60 and 81 rushing yards over the first two weeks of the season. The run defense bounced back in a major way in Week 4, however, as they held the Bears to just 69 rushing yards on 26 carries.

These total rushing yard numbers and a mere 2.65 yards per carry were both the worst of the season for the Chicago Bears.

Entering the matchup, the Bears were averaging 113.3 rushing yards per game, which ranked 15th in the league, as well as 4.1 yards per carry. While Las Vegas was unable to walk away with its first home win of the season, there were plenty of positives to take away.

Their work defending the run is something that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and company should feel proud of after the unit was torched last week. It didn't net a victory, but if the Raiders can continue improving upon their mistakes this year, then there is hope.

