One Raiders veteran is making it real easy for Las Vegas to walk away

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2025 NFL season with a 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team bookended their campaign with wins, they emerged victorious in just one other game the entire year, finishing tied for the worst record in the league at 3-14.

Despite winning the contest, Las Vegas was able to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This ensures that they are in a position to select a franchise quarterback next April. The team will look entirely different next season, but it is unclear just how many changes will be made.

Upgrades are needed in nearly every position room for the Raiders, as only a few players have proven that they deserve a starting or significant role. Despite setting a single-season franchise record for tackles, Devin White made it real easy for Las Vegas to decide his fate this offseason.

Raiders have obvious decision not to retain Devin White in 2026

White finished the season with a career-high 174 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. This is a classic example, however, of the stat sheet not telling the whole story.

The linebacker was constantly torched in pass coverage, giving up 81 catches for 648 yards and a touchdown this season, according to Pro Football Focus. This, obviously, contributed to his high tackle totals.

He also consistently missed tackles, recording 25 on the year, which was nearly the most in the league. This put the team in a bad position defensively throughout the year. White recently expressed his interest in returning to the Raiders, however.

"I would love to be back here. Got a lot of unfinished business," White said. "More pieces to add to fix the puzzle, and I would love to be a part of it, but, if not, I'm thankful for my opportunity that I did have this year in 2025."

White expressed optimism that the Raiders can turn things around in 2026, comparing the situation to his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After missing the playoffs in his first year, the team added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and went on to win the Super Bowl the following season.

While White has had postseason success in his seven-year career, the former Pro Bowler has proven that he does not deserve a second season in Las Vegas. Raider Nation grew tired of his miscues, and the team has to feel that there are upgrades out there.

The Raiders do not have much depth at linebacker signed beyond this season, as Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg are the only players at the position under contract next year. Jamal Adams and Elandon Roberts even have more of an argument to be brought back than White.

The team will need to revamp the linebacker room in the offseason, whether that is through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft. White, who was on a one-year prove-it deal, should not be part of the solution going forward, unless the linebacker is willing to accept a role as a backup for cheap.