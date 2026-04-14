One WR prospect for Raiders fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent wide receiver issues have been twofold. One problem is that they've acquired some veteran studs but have been unable to keep them happy. Their other concern is that they've failed to develop their draft picks at the position or supply them with offensive competence.

Even after the addition of Jalen Nailor in free agency, this Las Vegas wide receiver room should not be viewed as a finished product. Here is one wide receiver prospect in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft that Raider Nation should know ahead of the big event at the end of the month.

1 WR for Las Vegas Raiders fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston would be the "prototypical X wide receiver" that Raiders fans have banged the gong for all offseason. At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds with legitimate production in the Big Ten, it's easy to see why he's a first-round prospect. But lately, his stock has faltered a bit, and if the Silver and Black are so lucky as to see him on the clock at No. 36, they should not hesitate to run and turn the card in.

Round 2 - KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The Raiders clearly like Concepcion, as they've met with him at least twice. Between his versatility and being a threat in the return game, he feels like a very Klint Kubiak wideout. He is a great separator with incredible footwork who already has a very developed route tree. A recent clean-up surgery has his stock falling a bit, but that shouldn't scare Las Vegas. He's not a freak, but does everything well.

Round 3 - Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Hurst, unlike the previous two prospects, is seeing his stock rise. He is a big-bodied player who didn't play at the highest level in college but was a late bloomer and should only continue to get better. Hurst is physical, fast, athletic and a sharp route-runner, but he needs to prove that he can run block at the NFL level, especially if his coaching is going to be someone like Kubiak.

Round 4 - Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is the brother of Chargers QB Trey Lance. He, too, is a big receiver prospect at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, and he uses every inch of his frame to haul in catches. Bryce Lance is great at the things that Fernando Mendoza likes to ask his wide receivers to do, which are contested catches and back-shoulder throws. Lance is also a freak athlete with insane speed, but he'll need to adjust to the level.

Round 5 - De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Most of the receivers in this range are slot guys or tweeners, but Stribling could develop into a true "Z" receiver in the NFL. He has lightning speed in a 6-foot-2 body, and he has a second gear that he often employs in the open field. Stribling isn't going to go up and fight with a defensive back and win, but he has a savvy use of hands that allows him to still bring in tough catches. And he can block.

Round 6 - Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Douglas is another player who has met with the Raiders, as have Boston, Concepcion and Hurst. He has massive hands and great speed for his size (6-foot-3.5 and 206 pounds), but Douglas doesn't always use his physical tools to haul in contested catches. He does make difficult catches by utilizing his length, and he is a no-brainer target on fade balls. Douglas can also block and is fluid for his size.

Round 7 - Anthony Smith, East Carolina

Smith is a very interesting prospect. He's had a 30 visit with the Raiders, and the former track star ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 189 pounds. The NC State bounce-back needs to add some serious mass, but he had great production at ECU the past two years and is an absolute homerun hitter. Smith is an easy card to turn in if he's available in Round 7.