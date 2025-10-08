One young player is quietly thriving in the middle of the Raiders’ collapse

The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly couldn't decide whether they were all-in on winning during the 2025 NFL season or if they were building toward the future. On the one hand, they traded for Geno Smith, but on the other, they drafted a handful of major projects and low-risk, high-reward veterans.

This recipe has netted them with almost zero viable depth, which has been tested amid several key injuries and a handful of shaky veterans not playing their best football. Of course, it's hard to win like this, and the Raiders have lost four straight games after an opening weekend win.

A good portion of Raider Nation is already giving up on this season, as the outlook to gain any traction in the AFC West is bleak. One rookie, however, has quietly been thriving in a recently-expanded role amid the team's collapse in the last few weeks.

Darien Porter continues to ball out for struggling Raiders team

Cornerback Darien Porter was taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and most expected him to be one of the aforementioned projects after switching positions in college. But head coach Pete Carroll made him the starter throughout OTAs and the early portion of training camp.

Of course, a steep learning curve relegated him to a reserve role during the preseason, and through the first two real games, he played zero defensive snaps. In Weeks 3 and 4, however, he began to get an opportunity, playing 16 and 17 snaps in a blowout loss and in place of an injured Eric Stokes.

With Stokes out in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Porter got his first opportunity to start, and he absolutely balled out against a good offense. Playing 66 snaps, including 38 in pass coverage, he was targeted just two times, according to Pro Football Focus, giving up one catch for nine yards.

Funny enough, the catch that PFF attributed to Porter came when Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. caught his own deflected pass. Porter was the closest defender, and he brought Richardson down immediately.

If we ignore this freak play, which doesn't fall on Porter's shoulders at all, the rookie has played 53 snaps in coverage this season and been targeted just twice, giving up zero receptions. Even including that pass, he's given up just a 42.4 quarterback rating when targeted.

Even if Stokes is back this week, Porter should remain in the starting lineup, taking the place of Kyu Blu Kelly, who has struggled quite a bit this season. It's been hard to find positives during this brutal Raiders losing streak, but Porter is certainly one of them.