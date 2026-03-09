Packers expert offers fair warning to Raiders in light of Quay Walker news

In what has been a busy day, the Las Vegas Raiders started their post-Maxx Crosby era with a plethora of free agent deals.

Late in the afternoon, the Raiders made a handful of moves, seemingly all at once. All three of them came on defense, but one of them stuck out as a notable risk: the decision to bring in former Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

Walker will join a Raiders defense along with a fellow former Georgia Bulldog signing in Nakobe Dean, where the two of them reunite. At first glance, it's a strong signing. Walker adds speed and prowess in coverage for a Raiders defense that desperately needed those traits at linebacker.

But one Packers expert did offer us a warning. After speaking with Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave, there are official reasons for Raiders fans to be worried.

"One week, Quay Walker looks like an All-Pro. Others, fans want him benched," Boston said.

Las Vegas Raiders fans better hope Quay Walker's issues are truly behind him

Boston's words ring loud for any die-hard NFL fan. As a rookie back in 2022, Walker was ejected twice. He has had some penalty issues in the past and was known to make an erratic, emotional decision every once and a while.

Now, his improvement in Green Bay was noticeable over the last two seasons. Each year, in Green Bay, Walker did a fine job working on the nagging penalty and attitude issues.

Boston went on about some of the positives Walker brings to the table, which should shed light on his upside in Las Vegas.

"He undoubtedly adds speed, athleticism, and strong tackling ability on defense. Defensive coordinators can also find creative ways to use Walker as a blitzer — he has nine sacks and 19 QB hits across four seasons," Boston added. "Walker steadily improved throughout his Packers tenure, but concerns in coverage and his overall inconsistent play have prevented him from truly reaching his potential in Green Bay."

To go with the aforementioned nine sacks, Walker also has 17 career pass breakups and 29 tackles for loss.

He certainly comes across as a potential Swiss Army knife, but if you asked an outlet like Pro Football Focus, Walker had a down year. According to PFF, Walker gave up a whopping six passing touchdowns and an opposing quarterback rating of 120.8.

That's concerning.

Walker is also subpar against the run. His inconsistencies are all over the place, except for one area.

When you look at his ability as a pass rusher, it takes the stain out of his mishaps in coverage or against the run. But the facts are the facts. He may offer potential as a speedy, athletic player, yet there are areas for him to work on.

We've been warned. But let's hope he's wrong!