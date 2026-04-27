Pair of Raiders legends have a message for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't exactly surprise anyone on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. After months of playing the waiting game in what was all but a formality, they selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick to lead the organization into the future.

The quarterback became the fifth Heisman Trophy winner selected by the Raiders, joining legends Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson, Tim Brown, and Charles Woodson. Each of those players went on to leave their mark on the franchise, with all but Jackson winding up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Raider Nation is hopeful that Mendoza can follow those footsteps; however, for the time being, the fanbase is simply happy with his selection and excited for the future. Rich Gannon and Tim Brown recently revealed that they share that same sentiment when discussing the selection of Mendoza.

Rich Gannon shares his reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza joined an exclusive list, as he became just the third player, along with Cam Newton and Joe Burrow, to ever win the Heisman, a national title, and be selected No. 1 overall in the same season. His addition should help the Raiders climb out of the pits after more than two decades of struggles.

Gannon shared his excitement for the selection in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Hey, Fernando Mendoza, it's Rich Gannon. Congratulations on being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. I know Raider Nation is so excited to have you come to Vegas and be our starting quarterback," Gannon began. "I have great respect for your body of work and what you were able to accomplish at Indiana, winning a National Championship. I think you bring physical and mental toughness to that position, which is so important in the NFL. I'm looking forward to seeing you at mini camp, and, of course, training camp, and I'm looking forward to seeing you change the culture and the environment in Vegas with your toughness. Congratulations, my friend."

Brown shared a similar sentiment in comments shared by Vegas Sports Today.

"You've got to come in and be who you are, and that doesn't necessarily mean you've got to be the one talking and doing that stuff. Whatever your groove is," Brown noted. "I was never a big talker. Everybody knew I was going to go out and put it down every week. Sometimes, you've just got to go play and let your play do your talking. And I don't know who he is or what kind of guy he is when it comes to that, but I don't want him to try to do anything. I want him to be who he is."

Brown later revealed his thoughts on Mendoza as a passer.

"I don't think you have to be a super-accurate passer to be great in the NFL," Brown said. "You've got to know who you've got on the outside and be able to put the ball in the radius. If you put the ball in the radius and let him go make his money, let him go make his plays, and that's what he does. He gives his receivers a chance to make a play, and that's what it's all about. Every pass may not be perfect, but it's going to be a chance for you to make a play on the ball, and that's what it's all about."

The Raiders legends, who were a part of the last truly successful era of the franchise, are just as excited as the fanbase is for the arrival of Mendoza. Obviously, he'll have to prove his talent on the field when the time comes, but it seems as if he is already well-respected within the organization.

In fact, without placing the lofty expectations on him, Raider Nation has maintained optimism that Mendoza can bring the franchise back to relevance.

Gannon and Brown, both of whom know what it takes to thrive in the NFL, offered some useful advice to Mendoza in their respective messages. But ultimately, it will be up to him to determine just how successful his NFL career turns out.

As things stand, Raiders fans should just revel in the fact that the organization was finally able to land a franchise quarterback. The legends are excited, so fans should be, too.