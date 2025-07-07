Patrick Mahomes just confirmed what Raiders fans already knew about Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find their footing in the AFC West over the last few seasons. Even during windows when the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers did not have themselves together, the Silver and Black have only one playoff appearance in the last eight seasons.

This is largely because the Kansas City Chiefs have reigned supreme in the division and the NFL since drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Despite the Chiefs' dominance, the Raiders have somehow managed to play several close games and even beat Kansas City on two occasions.

Mahomes and Raiders star Maxx Crosby have developed a healthy hatred of each other on the football field through these rivalry games. These two are both intense competitors and considered among the best in the league at their positions.

Patrick Mahomes had high praise for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

While the two have shared several heated moments on the gridiron, they have also developed a deep respect for each other. Mahomes spoke on the Up & Adams Show about Crosby, and what he said will not shock Raider Nation in the slightest.

"Obviously, he's on the other team, so I want to go up against him and beat him, but that's the guys you want on your team," Mahomes admitted. "I think he's sacked me the most out of anyone I've ever played against. To me, he's the best pass rusher I've played against. ... He gives you the effort, he has the moves and he has the skill. I think it's hard to have all three of those and do that year in and year out."

“To me, he’s the best pass rusher I’ve played against”



Patrick Mahomes with the highest praise for Maxx Crosby 🙌@heykayadams | @PatrickMahomes @CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/Ksw8hFKL9A — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 7, 2025

Raider Nation continues to harbor hatred for Mahomes due to his on-field antics and frustrating dominance over the Silver and Black, but the eight-year veteran is spot on. Crosby is the exact kind of player that one would want on their team, and he is a nightmare to go up against.

Crosby earned this praise from Mahomes despite having arguably the worst season of his career in 2024, as he missed five games and battled several injuries even when he was playing. Having very little help on the defensive line did not benefit him either, but that will change during the 2025 season.

Las Vegas will face off against Kansas City in Week 7, so both fan bases will have to wait a bit before watching this spirited rivalry. It will be a completely new set of circumstances as well, considering the Raiders brought in reinforcements this offseason.

Mahomes will never be a friend of Raider Nation or adored in any capacity, but at least the three-time Super Bowl champion can call a spade a spade. He fears Crosby on some level, and both the team and fan base cannot wait to watch their star defensive end take down Mahomes again this season.