Patriots reporter says what all Raiders fans already knew about Robert Spillane

The Las Vegas Raiders were bound to undergo several changes this offseason with new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in charge. However, most Raiders fans felt that the team had enough pieces to prevent a complete teardown of the roster.

Unfortunately, the team chose to largely overhaul their roster in free agency, replacing the previous regime's players with cheap veterans and rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft class. All told, over half of Las Vegas' starting defense from last season is now with other franchises.

Perhaps no move hurt worse for Raider Nation than the departure of linebacker Robert Spillane. After two tremendous seasons in the middle of the Las Vegas defense, serving as both the top tackler and emotional leader, he left for the New England Patriots this offseason, albeit with a nice payday.

Former Raider Robert Spillane already positively impacting Patriots

Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN, recently reported that Spillane is already making an impression as a leader for the New England defense. Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr reportedly praised Spillane to the media about his stepping up as a play-caller.

"Free-agent signing Robert Spillane has been a coach-like presence on the field, with Kuhr making the call to Spillane via headset, and then Spillane taking it from there," Reiss wrote.

Raiders fans already knew that Spillane could have this kind of impact on defense, and most are still stung by the fact that he was not retained this offseason. Instead, he headed to a hated AFC rival, and Las Vegas will have to play him in Week 1.

Spillane is joined in New England by a slew of former Raiders that includes offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, safety Marcus Epps, wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Austin Hooper.

Las Vegas initially replaced Spillane with aging veterans like Elandon Roberts, Devin White and Jaylon Smith, which was not deemed sufficient by Raider Nation. Fortunately, Spytek felt like an upgrade was necessary as well, as he added former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt last week.

While the fan base will always miss Spillane in one way or another, perhaps the pain of his departure will be mitigated by strong play from Pratt, Roberts, White or Smith. Spillane firmly falls into the category of "Once a Raider, always a Raider," but unfortunately, he'll have to be the enemy in Week 1 this season.