Perfect WR for Pete Carroll's Raiders offense just became available

The Las Vegas Raiders need a wide receiver and they know it. Jakobi Meyers is very good and Tre Tucker has shown some flashes but the team needs depth and a No. 1.

Luckily, one player who knows Pete Carroll as well as anybody just became available. The Seahawks released wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday and he's going to be free to sign with any team immediately.

Notably, Lockett spent nine years being coached by Carroll and was a three-time All-Pro during that stretch. At 32, he's not the wide receiver he once was but he's be a logical player for the Raiders to sign.

Will Raiders Sign Lockett?

Lockett has spent all but one year of his career being coached by Carroll. Now that the coach is in Las Vegas, it's easy to see Lockett following him. He could be valuable in the way that he is a veteran leader for the wide receiver room.

It's hard to see him being a major impact player at this stage in his career but he's capable of making plays. He had 600 receiving yards last season which is great for a No. 3 wide receiver. The only problem is that he could push out Tucker.

The young wide receiver has a similar skillset to Lockett and the Raiders might not feel the need to have two speedy downfield threats. However, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could make it work.

Even with a Lockett addition, the Raiders' wide receiver room would need some work. They need a true No. 1. Meyers as the WR2, Lockett as the WR3 and Tucker at the WR4 could be elite if they find the right WR1. The Raiders probably aren't going to have an elite quarterback in 2025 so they can just surround whoever the starter is with a ton of receiving talent.

That's not even mentioning tight end Brock Bowers.