Pete Carroll all but confirmed Michael Mayer's status for Week 5 vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders have been up against it so far during the 2025 NFL season. Whether it has been self-inflicted wounds like turnovers or poor blocking, or key injuries preventing the team from finding any continuity, the team's 1-3 start is less than desirable.

After having a full crew in Week 1, Jackson Powers-Johnson essentially sat out Weeks 2 and 3 with a concussion, and tight end Michael Mayer pretty much missed all of Weeks 3 and 4 with a concussion. Then, Kolton Miller got hurt in Week 4 and is headed to IR, and Eric Stokes also sprained his knee.

Getting Powers-Johnson backed proved invaluable for Las Vegas last week against the Chicago Bears, so it is paramount that Mayer and Stokes return to the lineup as quickly as possible, and Miller makes the fastest full recovery he can.

Pete Carroll hints at Michael Mayer's return in Week 5 vs. Colts

Fortunately for the team and Raider Nation, it seems like Mayer is trending toward being available in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media on Monday morning and all but confirmed Mayer's status.

"I don't have any update, but there's a really good chance he'll be back," Carroll said. "He felt pretty good at the end of the week."

If Mayer felt good at the end of last week, just five or six days after sustaining a concussion, then there is a very good chance that, with another week of rest and recovery under his belt, he'll be available at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday morning.

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

While Mayer is not the team's No. 1 target or even the first-string tight end, he is a critical component of the offense's operation. Plus, he is a far more valuable asset than Ian Thomas or practice squad tight ends Carter Runyon or Albert Okwuegbunam are.

Mayer is also a good special teams player and a great blocker on field goals. His replacement, Jonah Laulu, was responsible for Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell leaking into the backfield and blocking the Raiders' game-winning field goal attempt in Week 4 with just seconds remaining in the contest.

Indianapolis has a strong defense and a good overall roster, so Las Vegas will need all the help it can get. Luckily, it sounds like Mayer should be in uniform on Sunday and ready to make a big impact for the Silver and Black.

More Raiders news and analysis