Pete Carroll and Geno Smith provide key updates on Raiders QB's injury

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-7 with an embarrassing performance on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. They suffered a 10-7 defeat at the hands of the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos in a game that they could have won, if not for several key mistakes.

Las Vegas' ugly showing included two key penalties that wiped out big plays -- one of which was a touchdown -- several momentum-swinging drops, a blocked punt, and a pivotal missed field goal late. Geno Smith was once again underwhelming under center as he completed 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 143 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

While his struggles were not fully his fault, as he was constantly under pressure and did not receive much help from his supporting cast, Smith did little to overcome those issues. Additionally, the Raiders quarterback suffered an injury to his lower half early in the fourth quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll and his veteran quarterback provided an update following the game.

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith update Raiders fans on QB's status after injury

Smith was forced to leave the game on the first play of the fourth quarter. After scrambling for a yard and being tripped up by Nik Bonitto, Malcolm Roach fell on the Raiders' quarterback.

Kenny Pickett came into the game for the next two plays before a three-and-out forced Las Vegas to punt. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Smith was back in the game; however, it was clear that the injury was still bothering him.

Carroll addressed the media following the game, where he provided an update on the quarterback's health.

"He wanted to go back in, in the worst way. He wanted to finish the game for his teammates. He got whacked in the quad, had a quad bruise, contusion, or whatever it is. He got smacked, and that's just him fighting to go back out... I assume (it won't affect him going into Monday Night Football in Week 11). It shouldn't. It's a thigh bruise. It's not like some other injuries. This is not one that he can't get back from."

Smith also discussed his injury with reporters following the game.

"Obviously, I just played a game, so it's not feeling the best, but I'll be better as the days go along, hopefully... (Wanting to go back in) is just kind of how I'm wired. I never want to leave my teammates out there alone. I feel like it's a big responsibility of mine to be out there and to do whatever I can to help us win. So, I felt like I could try to tough it out, and that's what I tried to do."

The two-time Pro Bowler acknowledged that he was in pain, but that adrenaline allowed him to mentally block it out. While Smith was able to return to the game, it was clear that the injury was affecting him.

Las Vegas will have an extended break, giving him time to recover. The Raiders' next game is on Monday Night Football in 11 days, and it appears likely that Smith will be back under center.