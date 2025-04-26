The Las Vegas Raiders mortgaged quite a bit of draft capital to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams in 2022. However, he had exactly one good season for the franchise before his tenure turned into chaos.

After a very public display of his disapproval, the Raiders traded the aging veteran to the New York Jets halfway through last season, landing a third-round pick in return. That pick originated with the Detroit Lions, who traded it to New York during last year's draft.

However, that pick moved again, as the Raiders traded it to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith.

Pete Carroll and Raiders gift Seahawks their next potential Russell Wilson

On Friday, Las Vegas finally found out the full details of this trade when Seattle turned in their selection with the No. 92 pick.

After trading Smith away and signing Sam Darnold instead, Seattle grabbed a quarterback of their own with the No. 92 overall pick. They selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who Las Vegas demonstrated interest in during the pre-draft process, so this choice stings a bit for the Silver and Black.

Related: Davante Adams' recent comments prove his weird obsession with Raiders

Pete Carroll was the head coach of the Seahawks when they picked Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round, and the Raiders may have unintentionally allowed Seattle to repeat history.

Las Vegas has already drafted a great trio of players in the 2025 NFL Draft, headlined by Ashton Jeanty. They also made several moves back on Day 2, acquiring two additional third-round picks to make up for the one they sent to Seattle.

At the end of the day, Raider Nation can look at the deal like this: Las Vegas traded Jalen Milroe for Geno Smith. Time will tell, but it seems like there are no true winners or losers at this point.