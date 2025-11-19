Pete Carroll continues to aggravate Raiders fans with Geno Smith delusions

The crux of the Las Vegas Raiders' issues during the 2025 NFL season has been ineptitude on the offensive side of the ball. Of course, when a unit struggles as much as Las Vegas this season, there is plenty of blame to go around. But most of it falls on Geno Smith.

Yes, the offensive line is porous at times, and the Raiders can't establish the run. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's play-calling hasn't always been ideal, either. But if Smith was playing better, the offense would be better, plain and simple.

Most frustrating for Raider Nation is that seemingly everyone who has watched Las Vegas play this year understands this concept, other than head coach Pete Carroll. He continues to make excuses for the veteran quarterback and won't back down in his relentless support of him.

Pete Carroll's view of Geno Smith continues to be clouded

While it is admirable, in a way, to stick with a player through their ups and downs, Carroll also has to remember that he is coaching an entire team. When he doesn't hold a player like Smith accountable, it is disrespectful to the rest of the roster, who deserve better than Smith has given them.

On Monday, Smith and the offense only scored 16 points against the Dallas Cowboys, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this year. On Tuesday, Carroll still praised Smith at length during his media availability, and he even renewed his belief and trust in the aging signal-caller.

"I thought Geno played really well for the most part last night, and he was under pressure the entire time in the drop-back game. He had to move," Carroll said. "I continue to really believe in him. I have no hesitation in telling you that. He's an incredible player, and he's busting his tail and he's working at it really hard. He has not backed off one step throughout the process, and so we're counting on (the fact) that he's going to keep working it, and he'll come through for us. We just got to help him out more and protect him better."

Raider Nation certainly respects a player who is apparently working hard to make improvements. At the end of the day, however, the fan base wants to see those improvements, not just hear about them. It's been 10 games, and if this unit was going to turn the corner, they would have already.

Carroll did, at least, acknowledge that Smith made an ill-advised decision on his interception. He also noted that he missed an opportunity on a seam route to Tre Tucker in the end zone, but Carroll seemingly blamed Tucker more for that miscue.

He also blamed Smith's errors on his being a competitor, which won't hold up with the fan base. Carroll is obviously focused on the process, and that is probably a smart way for players to approach things, too. But fans deserve results, especially when they were promised such things all offseason.

Smith has obviously lost a step at this point in his career. After all, there's a reason that the Seattle Seahawks let him and Carroll walk in consecutive seasons. Considering the Seahawks are 7-3 and the Raiders are 2-8, it's obvious which franchise got the better end of this deal.

Given this, it is particularly nauseating that Carroll will not call a spade a spade with Smith. Sure, his numbers didn't look back in Monday's primetime game. But the product on the field did. To make matters worse, he is inspiring zero confidence in the fan base.

The Raiders would be far better suited to seek an upgrade during the offseason, preferably in the 2026 NFL Draft. But if Carroll keeps his job and has any say in the equation at quarterback in Las Vegas next season, fans have no faith that he'll move on from Smith, no matter how bad it gets.