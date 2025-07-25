Pete Carroll is already rescuing a Raiders draft pick Antonio Pierce gave up on

The Las Vegas Raiders hit big on several picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most notably, First-Team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers was taken in the first round, but other solid starters were obtained on Day 2, like offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze.

However, the Raiders got no value out of their Day 3 picks a season ago, and through the bulk of this offseason under a new regime, it seemed like those players were not getting any closer to finding significant roles.

Last year, seventh-round safety Trey Taylor did not play a single defensive snap under Antonio Pierce. Thanks to Pete Carroll, however, who is a well-respected developer of talent in the secondary, Taylor might be having a breakthrough at training camp.

Trey Taylor is already making plays at Raiders training camp

On the first day of camp, it was reported that Taylor made a nice break on a pass but dropped a potential interception. While pass breakups are fine, turnovers go a long way in winning football games. On Thursday, he responded with another great play, hauling in the interception this time.

According to Q Meyers of the Locked On Raiders Podcast, this interception was thrown by quarterback Aidan O'Connell. It was not the third-year signal-caller's fault, however, as the pass bounced off wide receiver Collin Johnson's hands, which allowed Taylor to make the pick.

Taylor came to Las Vegas with high expectations last year despite being a seventh-round pick, as he won the Jim Thorpe award during his final season at Air Force. This is the honor given to the top defensive back in college football. Tre'Von Moehrig and Minkah Fitzpatrick are among past winners.

Earlier this week, KTNV Sports Reporter Nick Walters spoke to Taylor ahead of training camp, and it seems like the second-year player is adjusting well to life under a new regime.

"Just compete, baby. That's all I feel," Taylor said. "I wanna start. I'm gonna do everything I have to do to get to that point. But also, I'm gonna play my role, and I have a bunch of roles right now that are on special teams, but special teams is huge, and that's what's really gonna get me onto the field."

Without moving teams, Taylor has enjoyed a change of scenery this offseason with a new regime in place in Las Vegas. Hopefully, he can remain healthy throughout the preseason, unlike last year, and be able to get on the field becauseTaylor knows exactly what he'll do with the opportunity.

"Given a chance, I know I'll be able to succeed," Taylor said.

