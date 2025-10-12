Pete Carroll is finally coming to his senses about this Raiders rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in the largest draft class in franchise history in 2025, featuring 11 players from various levels and with varying expectations. Ashton Jeanty was to step into a star role immediately, but the rest of the group was less cut-and-dry.

Third-round rookie cornerback Darien Porter seemed to be in line for a starting spot, but a late surge by Kyu Blu Kelly relegated Porter to the bench once the regular season started. Blowouts and injuries provided him his first opportunities for live action, however, and he rose to the occasion.

Combine this with the fact that Kelly has struggled tremendously during the 2025 NFL season, and Raider Nation has been clamoring for a change at cornerback. The change they want is to give Porter a full-time starting role after seeing him shine while filling in for an injured Eric Stokes in Week 5.

Raiders fans should expect Darien Porter to play big role against Titans

Based on what head coach Pete Carroll said during his Friday press conference, that could very well be on the horizon. When asked about Kelly's struggles to begin the year, Carroll pulled no punches, and even said other players should be getting opportunities.

"Yeah, he has been challenged quite a bit, and they've got him a couple times on, you know, things that occur. He's learning. He's a rook playing the position for us. There's going to be some bumps along the way," Carroll said about Kelly. "We'll continue to try to make sure that we're keeping it in mind; try to help him, you know, build his his kind of growth as at the position. But when plays like that happen, it opens opens the door for other guys to get opportunities, too."

Given that Stokes is returning from injury this week, Kelly and Porter cannot both be in the starting lineup like last week. While it is unknown if Porter will trot out on the field for the first defensive snap of the game, Carroll had this to say in response to a question about whether Porter was a player who would be getting more opportunities.

"Of course. I thought that was obvious. Yes." Carroll on more snaps for Darien Porter

Porter has certainly earned it, as in his first career start, he did not give up a single catch in 38 coverage snaps. He also made a nice tackle on a freak play where Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. caught his own deflected pass and ran.

Of course, this strong effort was for naught, as the Raiders lost by a score of 40-6. But there is a chance that Las Vegas could squeak out a victory against a 1-4 Titans team that won a fluky game last week against the Arizona Cardinals, and Porter's play will, hopefully, be a big factor in that.

With the season largely lost already, no matter what Sunday's result is, there should be a massive youth movement in Las Vegas. The first domino to fall should be Porter, and thankfully, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is coming to his senses after not letting him see the field to begin the year.