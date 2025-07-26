Pete Carroll just hyped up Raiders fans about Jamal Adams with five simple words

The Las Vegas Raiders made a bit of a bold play earlier this week when they signed veteran defender Jamal Adams. While he was once considered one of the best safeties in the league and has a rapport with head coach Pete Carroll, there were some questions about his coverage skills and character.

As fallout began from the addition, it became clear that Las Vegas planned to use him as a linebacker instead of a safety, which eased some concerns among Raider Nation. His skill set, at this point in his career, may be best utilized as a run stopper and short coverage player, not the last line of defense.

Adams played for Carroll in Seattle for four seasons from 2020 to 2023, so nobody should know the player or person better than the Raiders' veteran coach. This would include how he looks compared to years past, and Carroll had some exciting words on that front.

Pete Carroll believes Jamal Adams can help Raiders in 2025

After Friday's training camp practice, Carroll spoke to the media. Several of the questions were about Adams, and the 73-year-old coach had plenty of positive things to say about the team's latest addition, including five words that should get the juices flowing in Raider Nation.

"He looks really good," Carroll said. "You know, he had a real serious injury a bit ago. He looks like he's back. He's weighing a little bit more than he was before, so he fits just right. I'm really anxious to see how he takes it."

Over the last four NFL seasons, Adams has played just 27 total games due to various injuries. Even before that, he only played in every game during his first two professional seasons, missing at least two contests in every year that followed.

However, if Adams "looks like he's back," as Carroll said, that could mean great things for the Raiders' defense. At one point, he was a perennial All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety, and while he is not likely to reach that level again, he could play a pivotal part in Las Vegas' defense in 2025.

The linebacker corps has sneakily become strong for the Silver and Black, and adding a versatile and experienced player like Adams can only help the unit. Carroll has been accused of being too loyal to players at times, but he is clearly looking at things objectively this time around.

"We'll see what happens, you know, he's competing," Carroll said. "He might be a great fit for us, so we're going to give him a heck of a chance."

