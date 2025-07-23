Pete Carroll just silenced every doubter of the Raiders' secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base are as confident as ever heading into the 2025 NFL season. That is because new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek simply ooze experience and competence, which has now run rampant throughout Raider Nation.

One lingering problem has hung over the franchise this offseason, however, which is that the secondary lacks NFL experience. Particularly the cornerback room, as Eric Stokes is the "veteran" with just 45 games under his belt.

Fortunately, Carroll is a savant at developing defensive backs, as evidenced by his "Legion of Boom" secondary with the Seattle Seahawks that helped him win a Super Bowl. Most would say that Las Vegas' current group is light years behind this legendary unit, but Carroll thinks otherwise.

Pete Carroll compares Raiders secondary to Seahawks' "Legion of Boom"

On Tuesday, Carroll addressed the media in Las Vegas a day before training camp began. In a shocking response, he compared the Raiders' current collection of defensive backs to his groundbreaking Seahawks groups in the 2010s.

"I'm fired up about the back end. We're really athletic, we're really fast, and we're big. It's an impressive-looking group," Carroll said. "I can't remember ever having a group that looks more impressive than this group. My guys will be pissed at me because I said that; the old guys. But it's the truth. These guys are big and fast, and really hungry to make a mark."

"I'm fired up about the secondary. We're really athletic, fast, and big. My guys are going to be pissed at me (Legion of Boom)."



Pete Carroll likens the Raiders' young secondary to the Seahawks' Legion of Boom, praising their athleticism, speed, and size.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST… pic.twitter.com/gBnbC2sjRY — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 22, 2025

This may seem like blasphemy or the ultimate form of a coach hyping up his players, but perhaps there is some truth to it. This unit was designed in the image of the Legion of Boom, with long-armed, tall, physical players, and the potential is certainly there.

RELATED: Pete Carroll is already making bold predictions (and Raiders fans love it)

While it would still take years of proving it on the field for the Raiders' unit to ever be held in the same breath, it seems like the questions surrounding the secondary may be overblown. Third-round rookie Darien Porter, in particular, is off to a great start, as Carroll also raved about him on Tuesday.

"He met expectations for what we had hoped we would see. He's got tremendous speed, he's got a natural sense about him as an athlete," Carroll said. "He's wide open, he's clear, he accepts information. He communicates really well. There's just no issues there. So, I think the sky's the limit for him."

Carroll and the Raiders still have a long way to go if they want to compete in a brutal AFC West division, but there has not been this much optimism around the franchise for as long as most can remember.

Perhaps this is simply the Pete Carroll effect, where everyone feels encouraged and empowered. But more than likely, this team is dramatically improved and has a belief that they can surprise some people this season, which they absolutely can.

More Raiders news