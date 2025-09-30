Pete Carroll might've just sealed this Raiders draft pick's fate

Prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 tilt with the Chicago Bears, new head coach Pete Carroll made an intriguing decision when it came to the running back depth chart behind star rookie Ashton Jeanty.

Carroll opted to make former fourth-round pick Zamir White a healthy scratch for the first time in the 2025 NFL season. In his place, Carroll subbed in 33-year-old veteran Raheem Mostert, who would come in and take over some special teams duties in White's place.

On Monday, Carroll spoke to the media and addressed the decision while also hinting that he plans to make the exact same choice in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Carroll even said himself that he expects Mostert to be active against Indy.

"He deserves another chance," Carroll said.

Zamir White is all but done in a Raiders uniform after Pete Carroll's latest decision

For Raiders fans who had watched White over the first couple of weeks and continued to hold the notion that he simply doesn't belong, this is good news. White had averaged a measly 2.5 yards per rush on 10 carries this year and wasn't exactly lighting it up on special teams either.

Now, again, this is a small sample size. But, look back to the 2024 season and you'll notice White finished with a similar number of 2.8 yards per tote on 65 total carries. The former Georgia Bulldog has yet to average more than 4.3 yards per carry in a season at the NFL level.

More importantly, his rushing success rate is atrocious. Last season, White had a rush success rate of just 26.2 percent. This year, he's dropped even further to just 20 percent in his three games played.

For those who might not be familiar with the metric, a "successful rush" is when a running back gains at least 40 percent of the necessary yards on first down, 60 percent on second down and 100 percent or more on third and fourth down.

White just wasn't cutting it, and fans knew it. Fans have long known this. Finally, though, there's a head coach who isn't going to put up with such below-average play from White. From here on out, White may be considered an option to either be released or, at worst, he'll be off the roster in 2026.

Now, what's the long-term answer for the Raiders behind Ashton Jeanty? We're not going to find that out this season. For now, it's going to be more Dylan Laube as well as Mostert while the team searches for a viable complementary option to one of the game's rising stars.

