With the Las Vegas Raiders clearly in need of a quarterback upgrade, there was an intriguing, but seemingly unlikely possibility out there. Then, just before the league year started, it happened. Geno Smith was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks, and he was reunited with head coach Pete Carroll.

When Smith was made available after contract talks soured between him and the Seahawks, Carroll brought the possibility to general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady to seal the deal quickly.

The details of Smith's contract extension with the Raiders make it clear that he wanted to reunite with Carroll as well. In fact, he backed off what he was reportedly looking for in an extension from the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll only took one day to make major Raiders roster decision

These two share a strong bond, rooted in Carroll's belief in Smith as the Seahawks' starter after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. During Carroll's year out of football in 2024, the strength of their relationship was highlighted, and it is clearly beyond what is typical for a head coach and quarterback.

Carroll recently had a conversation with "Brock and Salk" on Seattle Sports 710 on Thursday. Smith was a natural topic, and Carroll revealed exactly when he knew he wanted Smith to join him in Las Vegas.

”I was trying to get that done from the moment this thing happened," Carroll admitted. "I was hoping we could do something (to get Geno Smith)."

Carroll then dove deeper into the roots of his relationship with Smith.

“Geno was a backup for all those years… What he demonstrated to me was this remarkable connection in spirit to be ready, knowing that the very next play, he may be in the game. He never forgot that. His resolve about that, I thought, was so exceptional that when he got his turn, I was thrilled for him."

Based on this, it is no surprise that Carroll immediately decided that he wanted Smith to be the Raiders' quarterback. The talent upgrade under center is one thing, but Carroll is also trying to set a culture.

Among his former Seahawks players, Smith stands at or near the top of those who would fit that effort. He just had to be available, and when he was, Carroll's wish became a reality.