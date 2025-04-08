When new general manager John Spytek sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith, many felt that the Las Vegas Raiders got the better end of the trade.

Smith's contract negotiations with the team took longer than expected, however, which caused plenty of people to sour on the deal altogether. Once it was announced that the Raiders had invested $66.5 million guaranteed into the 34-year-old quarterback, they came under even more fire for the value of the contract.

But new head coach Pete Carroll does not pay attention to that noise, as the veteran coach is a firm believer that Smith is exactly what the Silver and Black need.

Pete Carroll reveals why Geno Smith is a perfect fit for the Raiders

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders introduced Geno Smith at the team facility in Henderson, Nevada. When Carroll was asked about Smith, he went on about how he is the perfect quarterback for what the team hopes to accomplish this season.

"He's gonna bring us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for," said Carroll. "He knows how to bring out the best in our system because he'll stand for the competitiveness and the things we believe in. It's just a great fit and I'm so thrilled."

When an experienced winner like Carroll trusts a player to get the job done, Raider Nation should hold that same belief. Carroll brought out the best in Smith during his two years as the starter in Seattle, and the expectation is that they will pick up right where they left off.

Las Vegas has a duo of great pass-catchers in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers for Smith to lean on. The Raiders could also add more offensive firepower in the NFL Draft or the open market, as a handful of savvy veterans are still available.

Regardless of who Spytek chooses to surround Smith with, it sounds like he is the type of player to get the best out of everyone on the roster. Eventually, he will also need to train his replacement, and Raider Nation should have no quarrels about him being the man for the job.

Having a solid relationship between the quarterback and head coach is paramount for the success of an NFL team, and for once, it seems like the Las Vegas Raiders have that.